पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बैनर में छेड़छाड़ से रोष:कुल्लू में मंत्री और मुख्यमंत्री के बैनर से छेड़छाड़, दो व्यक्ति गिरफ्तार, होगी कानूनी कार्रवाई

कुल्लू10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बैनर से छेड़छाड़ करने वाले आरोपी गिरफ्ताार
  • दशहरा उत्सव के दिन रात के समय की थी बैनर से छेड़छाड़
  • सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई घटना, देखकर भड़क गए थे समर्थक

हिमाचल प्रदेश में जिला मुख्यालय कुल्लू ढालपुर मैदान में लगे शिक्षा मंत्री और मुख्यमंत्री के बैनर के साथ छेड़खानी की घटना हुई है। इससे मंत्री और मुख्यमंत्री के समर्थक भड़क गए और उन्होंने आरोपियों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई किए जाने की मांग की।

मामला पुलिस तक पहुंचा तो कार्रवाई करते हुए पुलिस टीम ने दो व्यक्तियों को पकड़ा है, जिन्होंने अपनी गलती स्वीकार कर ली है। साथ ही इस कृत्य के लिए दोनों ने शिक्षा मंत्री और मुख्यमंत्री से माफी भी मांगी है। लेकिन दोनों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया जाएगा।

एसपी कुल्लू गौरव सिंह ने बताया कि दोनों आरोपियों के खिलाफ नियमानुसार कार्यवाही अमल में लाई जा रही है। आरोपियों की पहचान 45 वर्षीय दीप कुमार पुत्र बेलीराम निवासी बालाबेहड जिला कुल्लू और 54 वर्षीय पुरुषोत्तम उर्फ डैनी पुत्र मोहर सिंह निवासी भूमतीर जिला कुल्लू के रूप में हुई है।

दोनों व्यक्तियों ने दशहरा उत्सव के दौरान आधी रात को बैनर के साथ छेड़खानी की थी। यह घटना सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गई थी, जिससे आरोपियों की शिनाख्त हुई। पूरी जांच पड़ताल के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। आरोपियों से जानने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है कि उन्होंने ऐसा क्यों किया?

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडेमोक्रेट्स को 223 और रिपब्लिकंस को 212 इलेक्टोरल वोट्स, ट्रम्प का बाइडेन पर आरोप- जनमत पर डाका डालने की कोशिश - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें