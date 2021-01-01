पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Himachal
  More Than 100 Pilots From Across The Country Will Participate In INPA Championship Bid billing, To Agree Corona Safety Protocol

हिमाचल में INPA चैंपियनशिप:अप्रैल में बीड़-बिलिंग में जुटेंगे देशभर के 100 से अधिक पायलट, मानना होगा कोरोना सेफ्टी प्रोटोकॉल

धर्मशाला36 मिनट पहले
इंडियन नेशनल पैराग्लाइडिंग एक्यूरेसी चैंपियनशिप की फाइल फोटो। - Dainik Bhaskar
इंडियन नेशनल पैराग्लाइडिंग एक्यूरेसी चैंपियनशिप की फाइल फोटो।

दुनिया की नंबर 1 पैराग्लाइडिंग साइट बीड़-बिलिंग घाटी में इंडियन नेशनल पैराग्लाइडिंग एक्यूरेसी चैंपियनशिप कैटेगरी-2 का आयोजन अप्रैल में किया जाएगा। इसमें देश के 100 से अधिक पायलट हिस्सा लेंगे। इसके लिए कोरोना सेफ्टी प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करना जरूरी होगा। फिलहाल, बिलिंग पैराग्लाइडिंग एसोसिएशन आयोजन की तैयारियों में पहले से ही जुटा हुआ है।

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी पर्वतारोहण संस्थान मनाली के निदेशक कर्नल नीरज राणा ने बताया कि ने अब अप्रैल में बीड़ में राष्ट्रीय एक्यूरेसी पैराग्लाइडिंग प्रतियोगिता की योजना तैयार की है। प्रतियोगिता में देश के 100 से अधिक पायलट हिस्सा लेंगे। इसके लिए कोरोना की गाइडलाइन का पालन करना अनिवार्य होगा। इस प्रतियोगिता में हिस्सा लेने के लिए पायलटों को कहां आवेदन करना होगा, इसकी जानकारी प्रतियोगिता की तारीख तय होने के साथ ही जारी की जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि एक्यूरेसी कप में पायलट को बिलिंग से उड़ान भरकर लैंडिंग साइट पर बनाए गए गोल आकार के सर्कलों में लैंड करना होता है।

नीरज राणा ने बताया कि सबसे कम अंक लेने वाला पायलट प्रथम स्थान हासिल करता है। सबसे अंदर के पहले गोले में लैंड करने पर जीरो अंक मिलते हैं और वही पायलट विजेता होता है। बिलिंग पैराग्लाइडिंग एसोसिएशन आयोजन की तैयारियों में पहले से ही जुटा हुआ है। ऐसे में ओपन चैंपियनशिप में भाग लेने वाले पैराग्लाइडर पायलेट्स को एशियन खेलों में स्थान बनाने का सुनहरा अवसर मिलेगा। कोरोना लॉकडाउन के चलते बीते साल अप्रैल में प्रस्तावित प्री वर्ल्ड कप स्तर की प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन रद्द हो गया था। विदेशों में कोरोना के नए स्ट्रेन के आने से मार्च 2021 में प्रस्तावित प्री वर्ल्ड कप प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन भी रद्द करना पड़ा था।

2600 मीटर की ऊंचाई से उड़ान भरी जाएगी
बीड़-बिलिंग की टेक आफ साइट समुद्र तल से 2600 मीटर की ऊंचाई पर स्थित है, जबकि लैंडिंग साइट बीड़ (क्योर) समुद्र तल से 2080 मीटर की ऊंचाई पर है। 2002 से बीड़-बिलिंग में पैराग्लाइडिंग प्री-वर्ल्ड कप का आयोजन आरंभ हुआ था, 2003 ,2008 और 2013 में प्रदेश पर्यटन विभाग द्वारा बीड़-बिलिंग में पैराग्लाइडिंग प्री-वर्ल्ड का आयोजन किया जा चुका है।

कैसे पहुंचे बीड़
हवाई मार्ग से बीड़ पहुंचने के लिए कांगड़ा एयरपोर्ट तक हवाई सेवा उपलब्ध है। कांगड़ा एयरपोर्ट से बीड़ 65 किलोमीटर की दूरी पर स्थित है। रेलमार्ग से आने वाले पर्यटक पठानकोट के चक्की बैंक तक रेल यात्रा कर पहुंच सकते हैं। बैजनाथ से बीड़ की दूरी 11 किलोमीटर है। इसके अतिरिक्त पठानकोट, दिल्ली, चंडीगढ़ से पर्यटक सड़क मार्ग से भी बैजनाथ पहुंच सकते हैं। बैजनाथ से बस या टैक्सी के माध्यम से बीड़ पहुंचा जा सकता है।

