  Hindi News
  Local
  Himachal
  Nalagarh (Solan) Collision With Truck And Tampo On Baddi Nalagarh Highway, One Killed: Seven Injured

सड़क हादसा:नालागढ़ (सोलन)बद्दी-नालागढ़ हाईवे पर ट्रक और टैंपो में टक्कर, एक की मौत: सात घायल

नालागढ़ (सोलन)एक घंटा पहले
जिला सोलन के औद्योगिक क्षेत्र बद्दी-नालागढ़ नेशनल हाईवे पर क्षतिग्रस्त गाड़ी।
  • मृतक की पहचान बरेली के रहने वाले तेज राम से हुई, घायलों में नेत्रपाल, सोमपाल, प्रेमपाल, रज्जों, बद्रीप्रसाद, मधु व दीपक शामिल

जिला सोलन के औद्योगिक क्षेत्र बद्दी-नालागढ़ नेशनल हाईवे पर बुधवार को ट्रक व फोर व्हीलर गाड़ी में जोरदार टक्कर हुई। हादसे में फोर व्हीलर सवार सात लोग घायल व एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। जिला बद्दी पुलिस डीएसपी नवदीप सिंह ने बताया कि बद्दी-नालागढ़ नेशनल हाईवे पर सड़क हादसा हुआ। बद्दी थाना में मामला दर्ज कर कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जा रही है।

घटना सुबह करीब साढ़े चार बजे की है। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार एक फोर व्हीलर टैंपो (छोटा हाथी) यूपी-22टी-8791 बद्दी की ओर से घुमारवी की ओर जा रही थी। दूसरी ओर नालागढ़ की ओर से एक ट्राला आ रहा था। दोनों वाहन तेज रफ्तार और गलत दिशा से आ रहे थे, जिसके चलते हादसा हुआ।

हादसे की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंच घायलों को तुरंत सीएचसी नालागढ़ अस्पताल पहुंचाया, जहां पर घायलों का इलाज चल रहा है। पता चला है कि फोर व्हीलर गाड़ी में सवार यूपी जिला बरेली के रहने वाले घुमारवीं की ओर जा रहे थे। इस दौरान जब वाहन कृष्णपुरा के समीप पहुंचा तो सामने से आ रहे ट्राले के साथ टकरा गया। हादसे का कराण दोनों वाहनों की तेज रफ्तारी व गलत दिशा से पाया गया।

हादसे के बाद ट्रक चालक गाड़ी छोड़कर मौके से फरार हो गया, जिसकी पुलिस तलाश कर रही है। मृतक की पहचान बरेली के रहने वाले तेज राम से हुई, जबकि घायलों में नेत्रपाल, सोमपाल, प्रेमपाल, रज्जों, बद्रीप्रसाद, मधु व दीपक शामिल है। जिला बद्दी पुलिस डीएसपी नवदीप सिंह ने बताया कि बद्दी-नालागढ़ नेशनल हाईवे पर सड़क हादसा हुआ। बद्दी थाना में मामला दर्ज कर कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जा रही है।

