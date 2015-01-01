पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पेन डाउन स्ट्राइक:हिमाचल प्रदेश के एक लाख से अधिक NPS कर्मचारियों ने दो घंटे ठप्प रखा कामकाज; आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी

मंडी30 मिनट पहले
यदि सरकार कर्मचारियों के विश्वास को तोड़ेगी तो वे अपनी मांगें मनवाने के लिए इसी तरह लगातार आंदोलन की राह पर चलेंगे। 
  • सरकार ने पुरानी पेंशन बहाली को लेकर ठोस कदम नही उठाए तो शुरू करेंगे आंदोलन

हिमाचल प्रदेश में एक लाख से अधिक NPS कर्मचारियों द्वारा सरकारी कार्यालय में मंगलवार को दो घंटे पेन डाउन स्ट्राइक की गई। पुरानी पेंशन बहाली को लेकर न्यू पेंशन स्कीम कर्मचारी महासंघ के आह्वान पर काम पूरी तरह से ठप रखा गया। स्ट्राइक को अराजपत्रित कर्मचारी महासंघ, हिमाचल प्रदेश मेडिकल ऑफिसर्स यूनियन, गवर्नमेंट कॉलेज टीचर एसोसिएशन, एचपीएसईबी टेक्निकल इम्प्लाइज यूनियन, राजकीय अध्यापक संघ, प्राथमिक अध्यापक संघ, आयुर्वेदिक अराजपत्रित कर्मचारी संघ, आयुर्वेदिक अधिकारी एसोसिएशन, बहु उद्देशीय स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी महासंघ, वन अराजपत्रित, कृषि सेवाएं संघ, पंचायत सचिव महासंघ, पटवारी एवं कानूनगो महासंघ सहित अन्य विभागों के कर्मचारियों ने समर्थन दिया।

NPS महासंघ के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष प्रदीप ठाकुर ने कहा कि सभी पेंशन विहीन कर्मचारी लगातार अपनी पुरानी पेंशन बहाली के लिए प्रयासरत हैं। इसके लिए समय-समय पर सरकार के समक्ष पुरानी पेंशन बहाली के लिए अपनी मांग विभिन्न तरीकों से रखी गई। लेकिन सरकार द्वारा कर्मचारियों की पुरानी पेंशन बहाली को लेकर कोई कदम नही उठाए जा रहे हैं। जिस कारण कर्मचारियों को आंदोलन करने पर मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि कर्मचारी पुरानी पेंशन बहाली के लिए लगातार संघर्ष कर रहे हैं। सरकार द्वारा इस बारे में कोई विचार न किए जाने से यह रुख आंदोलन की ओर बढ़ता जा रहा है। यदि सरकार तुरंत पेंशन बहाल नहीं करती तो इससे बड़े-बड़े आंदोलन हिमाचल प्रदेश में भविष्य में भी होने वाले हैं।

उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री जय राम ठाकुर से अनुरोध करते हुए कहा कि प्रदेश सरकार अपने दृष्टि पत्र के अनुसार किए गए वादे को शीघ्र पूरा करें। धर्मशाला रैली स्थल पर कहे अपने शब्द भी पूरा करें। जिसमें मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा था कि जल्द पुरानी पेंशन बहाली के लिए कमेटी का गठन किया जाएगा और केंद्र सरकार द्वारा किए गए मृत्यु और अपंगता पर पारिवारिक पेंशन के प्रावधान को जल्द से जल्द लागू किया जाएगा। इस बात को कहे मुख्यमंत्री को दो वर्ष पूरे हुए हैं लेकिन अभी तक यह अधिसूचना हिमाचल प्रदेश में लागू नहीं हुई है।

इसके साथ ही मुख्यमंत्री ने 2003 से 2017 के बीच वाले कर्मचारियों के लिए ग्रेच्युटी की घोषणा की थी। यह अधिसूचना भी आज तक लागू नही की गई है। उन्होंने प्रदेश सरकार पर भरोसा जताते हुए कहा कि उन्हें उम्मीद है, सरकार शीघ्र उनकी मांग पूरा करेगी। यदि सरकार कर्मचारियों के विश्वास को तोड़ेगी तो कर्मचारी अपनी मांगें मनवाने के लिए इसी तरह लगातार आंदोलन की राह पर चलेंगे।

