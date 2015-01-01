पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनसुविधा:आईजीएमसी के काेराेना वार्ड में बढ़ाई जाएगी वेंटीलेटर्स की संख्या, प्रशासन ने लिया निर्णय

शिमला31 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • लगातार बढ़ रही है मरीजाें की संख्या, गंभीर मरीजाें काे रहती है वेंटीलेटर की जरूरत

जिला में लगातार काेराेना मरीजाें की संख्या बढ़ रही है। राेजाना 150 से ज्यादा मरीज काेराेना के आ रहे हैं। इसमें कई मरीज गंभीर रहते हैं, जिन्हें अस्पताल में एडमिट करना पड़ता है। जिला के अधिकारी मरीजाें काे आईजीएमसी में रखा जाता है। जब मरीजाें की तबीयत ज्यादा खराब हाे जाती है ताे उन्हें वेंटीलेटर की जरूरत पड़ती है।

ऐसे में अब आईजीएमसी प्रशासन ने काेराेना वार्ड में वेंटीलेटर की संख्या बढ़ाने का निर्णय लिया है। प्रशासन अब यहां पर एक दर्जन के करीब नए वेंटीलेटर लगाएगा। यह वेंटीलेटर गंभीर मरीजाें काे काेविड से निपटने के लिए सहायक हाेंगे। वेंटीलेटर काे मरीजाें के बैड के साथ रखा जाएगा। ऐसे में जब भी उन्हें जरूरत हाेगी, उन्हें वेंटीलेटर दे दिए जाएंगे। इसमें कई पाेर्टेबल वेंटीलेटर भी हैं, जिन्हें कहीं भी ले जाया जा सकता है।

सरकार से मिले हैं 70 नए वेंटीलेटर
केंद्र सरकार से तीन माह पहले ही आईजीएमसी काे करीब 70 नए वेंटीलेटर मिले हैं। इसमें ज्यादात्तर वेंटीलेटर अलग-अलग वार्डाें में मरीजाें की सुविधा के लिए पहले ही लगा दिए थे। मगर अब यह वेंटीलेटर काेराेना वार्ड में शिफ्ट किए जाएंगे। इसमें कई पाेर्टेबल वेंटीलेटर है, जिन्हें कई पर भी ले जाया जा सकता है।

ऐसे में इन्हीं वेंटीलेटर काे काेराेना वार्ड में शिफ्ट किया जा रहा है। हालांकि प्रशासनिक अधिकारियाें का कहना है कि जरूरत पड़ते पर काेराेना वार्ड में और वेंटीलेटर लगा दिए जाएंगे। बैड की संख्या भी बढ़ाई गई है: हाल ही में प्रशासन ने काेराेना वार्ड में 40 नए बैड भी लगाए हैं। इन्हीं बैड के साथ यह वेंटीलेटर लगाए जाएंगे।

इससे पहले आईजीएमसी में 85 बैड काेराेना वार्ड में थे, जबकि 20 आईसीयू में। मगर अब यहां पर 125 बैड काेराेना वार्ड में हाे गए हैं। इसके अलावा यहां पर प्री फेब्रीकेटेड स्ट्रक्चर का काम भी चल रहा है, जाे दाे सप्ताह में तैयार हाे जाएगा, उसके बाद यहां पर 50 नए बैड अतिरिक्त लगा दिए जाएंगे, जाे काेराेना से निपटने के लिए काफी सहायक हाेंगे।

जिले में 5300 से ज्यादा मरीज
जिला शिमला में लगातार काेराेना मरीजाें की संख्या बढ़ रही है। अभी तक जिला में 5300 से ज्यादा काेराेना मरीज आ चुके हैं। इसमें 1585 एक्टिव केस अभी भी हैं। जबकि 123 लाेगाें की माैत काेराेना से हाे चुकी है। शिमला शहर में भी बीते एक सप्ताह में 1000 से ज्यादा मरीज आ चुके हैं।

तमाम काेशिशाें के बाद भी काेराेना कंट्राेल नहीं हाे पा रहा है। ऐसे में अब प्रशासन अस्पतालाें में सुविधाएं बढ़ाने पर जाेर दे रहा है, ताकि मरीजाें काे ठीक किया जा सके।

सीएम के आदेशानुसार आईजीएमसी के काेराेना वार्ड में वेंटीलेटर की संख्या बढ़ाई जाएगी। यहां पर करीब 15 नए वेंटीलेटर लगाए जाएंगे। इससे पहले यहां पर 40 नए बैड लगाए गए थे। काेराेना लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है, ऐसे में लाेगाें से अपील है कि वह बिना मास्क के घर से बाहर ना जाएं। बार-बार सेनेटाइजर का उपयाेग करें, तभी काेराेना से जंग जीती जा सकती है।
डॉ राहुल गुप्ता, प्रशासनिक अधिकारी, आईजीएमसी

