हादसे में गई जान:हाइड्रा मशीन की चपेट में आने से बुजुर्ग की मौत, मौके पर ही तोड़ा दम, निजी काम से आया था गांव

ऊनाएक घंटा पहले
हादसे में बुजुर्ग की मौत
  • भारी भरकम मशीनरी को उतारने व चढ़ाने के कार्य में प्रयोग की जाती है हाइड्रा मशीन

हिमाचल प्रदेश में वीरवार की सुबह सड़क हादसे में एक बुजुर्ग की मौत हो गई है। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। हादसा ऊना जिले के शहर गगरेट में पड़ने वाले गांव आइल में हुआ। मृतक की पहचान 60 वर्षीय मोहन दास पुत्र राम रखा निवासी गांव नंगनोली के रूप में हुई।

थाना प्रभारी चारू शर्मा ने बताया कि मोहन दास किसी काम से गांव आइल आया था। सुबह के समय वह पैदल अपने गंतव्य की ओर जा रहा था कि हाइड्रा (भारी भरकम मशीनरी को उतारने व चढ़ाने के कार्य में प्रयोग होने वाली मशीन) की चपेट में आ गया। मौके पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई।

राहगीरों ने हादसे की सूचना पुलिस को दी। पुलिस थान गगरेट की टीम मौके पर पहुंची और शव को कब्जे में लिया। मृतक के परिजनों को सूचना दे दी गई है। खबर मिलते ही परिजन घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। अब पुलिस हादसे के कारणों को तलाशने में जुटी है।

