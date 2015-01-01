पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तोहफा दे नहीं पाई, लाखों गंवा दिए:हिमाचल में युवती से 7.34 लाख रुपए की ठगी; मां-बाप को देना था तोहफा, सोशल मीडिया के जरिए बनी शिकार

माता-पिता को शादी की सालगिरह पर सरप्राइज देना चाहती थी, लेकिन शॉक दे दिया। - फाइल फोटो
  • एक लिंक पर ऑर्डर किए थे दो आईफोन और एक घड़ी
  • फीचर बताने के नाम पर शातिर ने ठग लिए लाखों रुपए

एक युवती ने मां-बाप को शादी की सालगिरह का तोहफा देने की सोची, लेकिन गिफ्ट देना तो दूर, उसने करीब साढ़े सात लाख रुपए गंवा दिया। सोशल मीडिया के जरिए वह ठगी का शिकार हुई। DSP करसोग गीतांजलि ठाकुर ने मामले की पुष्टि की है।

कांगड़ा में पुलिस थाना करसोग में युवती ने ऑनलाइन ठगी की शिकायत दर्ज कर कराई है। पुलिस को दी शिकायत में कलाशन गांव की 24 साल की वसुधा रावत ने बताया कि उसके माता-पिता की शादी सालगिरह थी। उनके लिए वह फोन और घड़ी खरीदने के लिए ऑनलाइन सर्च कर रही थी।

इस दौरान सोशल मीडिया साइट पर उसे एक लिंक मिला। इस पर उसने दो आईफोन और एक घड़ी खरीदने के लिए ऑर्डर किया। इस बीच एक शख्स ने उसके साथ चैटिंग शुरू कर दी। उसने दोनों चीजों के फीचर बताने के नाम पर पैसे मांगे तो युवती ने उसे गूगल ऐप के जरिए किस्तों में 7 लाख 34 हजार रुपए भेज दिए। लेकिन, पैसे भेजने के बाद काफी देर तक कोई उत्तर नहीं आया तो युवती को ठगे जाने का अहसास हुआ। गड़बड़ होने की आशंका के बाद उसने करसोग थाने में शिकायत दर्ज करवाई। युवती की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने IPC की धारा 420 के तहत मामला दर्ज करके छानबीन शुरू कर दी है।

