पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ऑनलाइन धोखाधड़ी:मैनेजर बनकर महिला से बैंक डिटेल ली और खाते से उड़ा दिए पौने तीन लाख रुपये, झारखंड से तीन गिरफ्तार

कुल्लू7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस गिरफ्त में ऑनलाइन ठगी करने वाले तीनों आरोपी
  • फोन करके बैंक अकाउंट नंबर, एटीएम पिन व ओटीपी की जानकारी ली
  • विशेष जांच टीम आरोपियों को तलाशते हुए पहुंची झारखंड, किया गिरफ्तार

हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुल्लू जिले की पुलिस ऑनलाइन ठगी के मामले में झारखंड के तीन शातिरों को गिरफ्तार करके लाई है। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, 13 जुलाई, 2020 को सदर थाना कुल्लू में 72 वर्षीय महिला ने शिकायत दर्ज कराई कि उन्हें एक फोन कॉल आया।

बात कर रहे व्यक्ति ने खुद को बैंक मैनेजर बता कर उससे बैंक अकाउंट नंबर, एटीएम पिन व ओटीपी की जानकारी ले ली। फिर महिला के अकाउंट से उनकी पेंशन के 2 लाख 73 हजार रुपए निकाल लिए। जब महिला को इस ठगी का आभास हुआ तो उन्होंने पुलिस को शिकायत दी।

पुलिस ने मामले में छानबीन करने के लिए एक विशेष जांच टीम गठित की थी, जिसने 3 शातिरों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। एसपी कुल्लू गौरव सिंह ने बताया कि आरोपियों की पहचान 27 वर्षीय फारूख ज़ारा पुत्र स्व. दुखान ज़ारा रानीतार ज़मताड़ा झारखंड, 37 वर्षीय मोहिद ज़ारा पुत्र काशीम ज़ारारानीतार ज़मताड़ा झारखंड और 23 वर्षीय साजिद अंसारी पुत्र मासूद अंसारी ज़मताडा झारखंड निवासी के रूप में हुई है।

एसपी ने बताया कि तीनों को झारखंड के जमताड़ा जिला से गिरफ्तार किया गया है। विशेष जांच टीम में उप निरीक्षक नागदेव, रिंकू के अलावा योगेंद्र कुमार, करम चंद, समसूर, अमर सिंह, प्रवीण कुमार, आशा, सुशमा, विक्रांत, सोनू शामिल थे, शातिरों की तलाश करते हुए झारखंड पहुंचे थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदेश में 5 तरह की ऑनलाइन पेमेंट सर्विस, गूगल-पे सबसे पॉपुलर, जानें ई-पेमेंट के फायदे - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें