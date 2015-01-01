पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदेश भर में हुए प्रदर्शन:अभिभावक बाेले- प्राइवेट स्कूल फीस ही नहीं ले रहे, मानसिक प्रताड़ना भी दे रहे

शिमला43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मंच का एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल संयुक्त शिक्षा निदेशक से मिला और अपनी मांगी बताई।
  • शिमला में शिक्षा निदेशालय के बाहर धरने पर बैठेे, प्रदेश भर में हुए प्रदर्शन
  • अंदर बैठक चल रही थी, बाहर होती रही नारेबाजी

अभिभावकाें ने अब प्राइवेट स्कूलाें के खिलाफ माेर्चा खाेल दिया है। इसके पहले चरण में वीरवार काे शिमला में अभिभावकों ने शिक्षा निदेशालय के बाहर प्रदर्शन किया। अभिभावकों का आराेप है कि प्राइवेट स्कूल जहां फीस के लिए उन्हें तंग कर रहे हैं, वहीं मानसिक रूप से भी प्रताड़ित करने का काम कर रहे हैं।

वीरवार काे सुबह करीब 11 बजे छात्र अभिभावक मंच हिमाचल प्रदेश के बैनर तले अभिभावकों ने निजी स्कूलों द्वारा ट्यूशन फीस के साथ सभी तरह के चार्जेज वसूली के खिलाफ शिक्षा निदेशालय शिमला के बाहर जोरदार प्रदर्शन किया। इस दौरान नालागढ़, बद्दी, सोलन, कुल्लू, मनाली, मोहल, पालमपुर, नगरोटा समेत प्रदेश भर में प्रदर्शन हुए।

मंच ने निजी स्कूलों द्वारा छात्रों व अभिभावकों की मानसिक प्रताड़ना पर रोक लगाने की मांग की है। अभिभावकों ने प्रदेश सरकार को चेताया है कि अगर सरकार ने पूर्ण फीस वसूली के निर्णय को जबरन लागू करने की कोशिश की तो आने वाले दिनाें में जोरदार आंदोलन होगा।

अभिभावक मंच के बैनर तले शिक्षा निदेशालय शिमला के बाहर अभिभावक एकत्रित हुए और लगभग तीन घंटे तक प्रदेश सरकार, शिक्षा विभाग और निजी स्कूल प्रबंधनों के खिलाफ जोरदार नारेबाजी करते रहे। अंदर संयुक्त शिक्षा निदेशक और निजी स्कूलों के प्रिंसिपलों की बैठक चलती रही और बाहर अभिभावक जोरदार नारेबाजी करते रहे।

प्रदर्शनकारी निजी स्कूलों की मनमानी के खिलाफ तीन घंटे तक आंदोलनरत रहे। मंच का एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल संयुक्त शिक्षा निदेशक से मिला। पदाधिकारियाें ने मांग की है कि ट्यूशन फीस के अलावा एनुअल चार्जेज सहित सभी तरह के चार्जेज पर रोक लगाने हेतु प्रदेश सरकार व शिक्षा निदेशालय दो दिन के भीतर एक अधिसूचना जारी करें।

प्रदर्शन में विजेंद्र मेहरा,विवेक कश्यप, सत्यवान पुंडीर, जियानंद शर्मा, सुनील चंदेल, विक्रम ठाकुर, यशपाल शर्मा, बाबू राम ,बालक राम, संगीता, राम प्रकाश, रमन थारटा, अनिल ठाकुर, रविंद्र चंदेल,रॉकी अाैर गौरव नाथन मौजूद रहे।

मांगें न मानने पर 21 दिसंबर से फिर शुरू हाेंगे प्रदर्शन

मंच के संयोजक विजेंद्र मेहरा ने शिक्षा निदेशक को चेताया है कि अगर उन्होंने निजी स्कूलों की एनुअल चार्जेज, स्मार्ट क्लास रूम और अन्य चार्जेज की वसूली पर रोक न लगाई तो आंदोलन तेज होगा। 21 दिसंबर, 24 दिसंबर और 28 दिसंबर को प्रदेश भर में प्रदर्शन होंगे।

उन्होंने निजी स्कूलों में पढ़ने वाले छह लाख छात्रों के 10 लाख अभिभावकों समेत कुल 16 लाख लोगों से निजी स्कूलों की पूर्ण फीस उगाही का पूर्ण बहिष्कार करने की अपील की है। उन्होंने पूर्ण फीस वसूली के निर्णय को बेहद चौंकाने वाला छात्र और अभिभावक विरोधी निर्णय बताया है।

इस निर्णय के आने के बाद निजी स्कूलों ने छात्रों और अभिभावकों को मानसिक तौर पर प्रताड़ित करना शुरू कर दिया है। निजी स्कूलों व संस्थानों ने दोबारा से छात्रों और अभिभावकों को पूर्ण फीस जमा करने के लिए मोबाइल मैसेज भेजना शुरू कर दिए हैं।

पीटीए कैसे बन गई, इस पर भी उठ रहे सवाल

संयाेजक विजेंद्र मेहरा का कहना है सरकार ने अधिसूचना में स्कूल पीटीए व प्रबंधन को फीसों के संदर्भ में निर्णय लेने के लिए अधिकृत किया गया है। जब स्कूल ही नहीं चले और जनरल हाउस का आयोजन नहीं हुआ तो फिर पीटीए कब,कैसे और कहां बन गई। यह सब डम्मी पीटीए को मान्यता देने के लिए हो रहा है, ताकि उन डम्मी पीटीए के जरिए निजी स्कूलों द्वारा सभी तरह के चार्जेज को वसूलने के कदम को जायज ठहराया जा सके।

लाॅ यूनिवर्सिटी में फीस वसूलने के मामले में थिंक इंडिया के कार्यकर्ताओं का शिक्षा मंत्री काे ज्ञापन

शिमला. थिंक इंडिया की प्रदेश इकाई ने हिमाचल प्रदेश के नेशनल लॉ यूनिवर्सिटी घंडल में फीस के नाम पर छात्रों के हो रहे आर्थिक शोषण के विरोध में शिक्षा मंत्री गोविंद सिंह ठाकुर को ज्ञापन सौंपा। थिंक इंडिया के प्रदेश संयोजक शिवोम वशिष्ट ने कहा कि इस महामारी के दौर में हिमाचल प्रदेश आर्थिक मंदी के दौर से गुजर रहा है। कोरोना की वजह से हमारा शिक्षा क्षेत्र भी बहुत अधिक प्रभावित हुआ है।

परंतु अगर बात करें नेशनल लॉ यूनिवर्सिटी घंडल की तो फीस के नाम पर विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन द्वारा छात्रों का आर्थिक रूप से शोषण किया जा रहा है। इस महामारी के दौरान जहां छात्रों की मात्र ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं ही चली और छात्रों ने फिजिकल रूप से कक्षाएं ना लगाकर ऑनलाइन माध्यम से ही शिक्षा ग्रहण की। परंतु जिस तरह फीस के नाम पर अनावश्यक फंड जैसे कि वाईफाई चार्ज, स्पोर्ट्स फंड, बिजली और पानी का बिल, मैस चार्ज, स्टूडेंट वेलफेयर फंड आदि लिए जा रहे हैं।

