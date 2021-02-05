पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नशा तस्करी:नाके पर चेकिंग के दौरान पुलिस ने 646 ग्राम चरस के साथ दो को गिरफ्तार किया

चंबाएक घंटा पहले
चंबा में पुलिस की गिरफ्त में चरस के साथ गिरफ्तर किए गए दो युवक और उनकी जब्त की गई कार। - Dainik Bhaskar
पुलिस द्वारा नशे के खिलाफ चलाए गए अभियान के अंतर्गत सोमवार को पुलिस थाना किहार के 2 लोगों के खिलाफ चरस सहित धरे जाने का मामला दर्ज किया गया है। पुलिस ने दोनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है और इस मामले से जुड़ी महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियों को हासिल करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है।

पुलिस दल ने हलूरी चौक पर नाकाबंदी कर रखी थी। उसी दौरान गाड़ी नंबर HP 01C 1859 में सवार 33 साल के जोगिंदर सिंह पुत्र ज्ञान चंद गांव डांड डाकघर किहार तहसील सलूणी जिला चम्बा और मोहम्मद अली पुत्र हनीफ मोहम्मद गांव जंगलोग डाकघर किहार तहसील सलूणी जिला चम्बा के कब्जे से कुल 646 ग्राम चरस बरामद की। पुलिस ने इन दोनों आरोपियों के खिलाफ पुलिस थाना किहार में मादक पदार्थ अधिनियम की धारा 20, 25, 29 के अंतर्गत केस दर्ज किया है। दोनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।

