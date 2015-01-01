पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना:कालाअंब में ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर बनाने की भेजी प्रपोजल

कालाअंब में सड़क पर खड़े ट्रकों से हमेशा लगता है जाम।
  • दशकों से की जा रही है कालाअंब में ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर बनाने मांग, अब पूरा होने की जगी है उम्मीद

(अरुण वालिया) औद्योगिक क्षेत्र कालाअंब में ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर बनाने की मांग जल्द पूरी हो सकती है। जिला सिरमौर परिवहन विभाग द्वारा कालाअंब में ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर बनाने के लिए जमीन चिन्हित कर प्रपोजल बनाकर उच्च अधिकारियों को भेज दी गई है।

हिमाचल परिवहन विभाग द्वारा जमीन का इंस्पेक्शन कर कार्य योजना तैयार की जाएगी। परिवहन विभाग द्वारा ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर बनाने के लिए कालाअंब-सडोरा मार्ग पर ओगली मौजा में जमीन की तलाश की गई है। गौरतलब हो कि औद्योगिक क्षेत्र कालाअंब में बड़े वाहनों के लिए पार्किंग की समस्या दशकों से चली आ रही है।

यहां पर औद्योगिक विकास तो हुआ, मगर आज तक किसी ने पार्किंग की ओर कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया। इससे जाम की समस्या विकराल होने के साथ-साथ उद्योग संचालकों को भी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में करीब दो दर्जन से ज्यादा ट्रांसपोर्टर कार्य कर रहे हैं। पार्किंग की कोई जगह न होने के कारण भारी वाहन चालकों द्वारा सड़कों के किनारे ही अपने वाहन खड़े कर दिए जाते हैं।

क्षेत्र में जाम की समस्या भी लगातार बढ़ रही हैं। सड़कों पर खड़े ट्रक व अन्य भारी वाहन हाथों को भी नहीं होता दे रहे हैं। बाहर से आने वाले ट्रक माल की अनलोडिंग के लिए इंतजार करते हैं। बाहर से आने वाले वाहनों को भी सड़कों पर खड़ा रहकर इंतजार करना पड़ रहा है।

औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में रोजाना 200 से 300 छोटे व बड़े वाहन प्रवेश करते हैं, मगर पार्किंग की कहीं पर कोई व्यवस्था न होने के कारण दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ता है।

कई बार उठ चुकी हैं ये मांग

एचएम स्टील के डायरेक्टर सुरेंद्र जैन, लघु उद्योग भारती के अध्यक्ष संजय सिंगला व साबू टोर के डायरेक्टर मनीष सैनी ने बताया कि औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर बनाने की मांग कई बार की जा चुकी है। भारी वाहनों के लिए कहीं कोई पार्किंग की व्यवस्था न होने के कारण उद्योगपतियों को दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

वाहन लोड करने के बाद जब बैरियर के लिए भेजा जाता है तो बिलिंग में समय लग जाता है। आरटीओ सोना चौहान ने बताया कि कालाअंब में ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर बनाने के लिए जमीन का चयन कर लिया है। ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर की प्रपोजल बनाकर उच्च अधिकारियों को भेजी जा चुकी है।

तकनीकी टीम द्वारा जमीन का निरीक्षण किया जाएगा। इसके बाद ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर की कार्य योजना तैयार कर ई-टेंडरिंग के माध्यम से कार्य शुरू करवाया जाएगा।

