  Hindi News
  Local
  Himachal
  • Ranbir Will Train The Martial Arts Fighters Of Dharampur, Teaching Girls Self defense Tricks

आत्मरक्षा:धर्मपुर के मार्शल आर्ट फाइटरों को तालीम देंगे रणबीर,लड़कियों को आत्मरक्षा करने के गुर सिखा रहे

कुल्लू37 मिनट पहले
कुल्लू जिले में नौजवानों को मार्शल आर्ट सिखाने के लिए क्लासें शुरू की गई।
  • अकादमी ऑफ मार्शल आर्ट समिति के कोच ने धर्मपुर में आरंभ की मार्शल आर्ट की कक्षाएं, खिलाड़ियों की प्रतिभा निखरेगी
  • उनके प्रशिक्षण के बूते अकादमी के खिलाड़ी 370 से अधिक राष्ट्रीय व अंतरराष्ट्रीय पदक मार्शल आर्ट में जीत चुके

कुल्लू के मार्शल आर्ट फाईटरों को देश-दुनिया में प्लेटफार्म दिलाने वाले अकादमी ऑफ मार्शल आर्ट के कोच रणबीर ठाकुर अब मंडी जिला के धर्मपुर क्षेत्र की प्रतिभाओं को तराशेंगे। धर्मपुर तहसील के गियुण क्षेत्र के करीब 45 मार्शल आर्ट के खिलाड़ियों ने रणबीर ठाकुर के मार्गदर्शन में तालीम लेनी आरंभ कर दी है। इसके अलावा घाटी के मंडप, बरोटी और धर्मपुर में भी जल्द ही इन खेलों का प्रशिक्षण आरंभ होने वाला है। कुल्लू की अकादमी ऑफ मार्शल आर्ट समिति के कोच व प्रधान का जिम्मा संभाल रहे रणबीर ठाकुर सरकाघाट क्षेत्र के निवासी है। जिला कुल्लू के सैंकड़ों होनहारों को वे कराटे, बाॅक्सिंग, जुडो, बुशू, ताईक्वांडो, मिक्स मार्शल का प्रशिक्षण 16 सालों से प्रदान कर रहे हैं। उनके प्रशिक्षण के बूते अकादमी के खिलाड़ी 370 से अधिक राष्ट्रीय व अंतरराष्ट्रीय पदक मार्शल आर्ट में जीत चुके हैं।

कोरोना संकट के कारण लगे लाॅकडाउन के बाद रणबीर ठाकुर ने अपने पैतृक क्षेत्र में प्रशिक्षण देने का फैसला लिया है। उन्होंने बताया कि करीब 45 बच्चों को अभी प्रशिक्षण दिया जा रहा है और इसके अलावा करीब 100 से अधिक खिलाड़ियों ने भी उनके पास प्रशिक्षण के लिए आग्रह किया है।

उन्होने बताया कि कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण सामाजिक दूरी नियमों की पालना करना आवश्यक है और ऐसे में इन खिलाड़ियों को प्रशिक्षण चरणबद्ध तरीके से प्रदान किया जाएगा। उन्होने बताया कि कुल्लू के बाद मंडी व धर्मपुर क्षेत्र के खिलाड़ियों को राष्ट्रीय व अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर तक पहचान दिलाना उनका लक्ष्य है।

उन्होने बताया कि घाटी के मंडप, बरोटी और धर्मपुर में मार्शल आर्ट की कक्षाएं अगले चरण में लगाई जाएगी। इन खिलाड़ियों को कराटे, बाॅक्सिंग, किक-बाॅक्सिंग, जुडो व कुश्ती का प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा।

