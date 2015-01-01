पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Himachal
  Saina Nehwal And Parupalli Kashyap Meets Himachal CM And Governor Regarding To Open Badminton Academy

बैडमिंटन एकेडमी खोलने की इच्छा:साइना नेहवाल पति पारूपल्ली कश्यप के साथ पहुंची हिमाचल, CM और गवर्नर से की मुलाकात

शिमला21 मिनट पहले
साइना और उनके पति ने हिमाचल प्रदेश में बैडमिंटन एकेडमी खोलने की इच्छा जताई है।
  • राज्यपाल ने दोनों को हिमाचली टोपी, शॉल और एक स्मृति चिन्ह भेंट किया

अंतर्राष्ट्रीय बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी साइना नेहवाल ने रविवार को अपने पति अर्जुन अवार्डी पारूपल्ली कश्यप के साथ हिमाचल प्रदेश पहुंची। यहां उन्होंने राज्यपाल बंडारू दत्तात्रेय और मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर से मुलाकात की। साइना ने हिमाचल प्रदेश में बैडमिंटन एकेडमी खोलने की इच्छा जताई है। इस दौरान राज्यपाल ने दोनों को हिमाचली टोपी, शॉल और एक स्मृति चिन्ह भेंट किया।

साइना ने कहा कि उत्तर भारत के खिलाड़ियों को बैडमिंटन की कोचिंग लेने के लिए हैदराबाद या बंगलुरू जाना पड़ता है। इसलिए वे हिमाचल में एक एकेडमी खोलना चाहती है, ताकि खिलाड़ियों को सुविधा हो। इस एकेडमी में खिलाड़ियों को अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर की कोचिंग की जाएगी, ताकि वे इंटरनेशनल लेवल पर देश का प्रतिनिधित्व कर सकें और कोचिंग लेने के लिए उन्हें विदेशों का रूख न करना पड़े।

