  Hindi News
  Local
  Himachal
  • Saina Nehwal And Parupalli Kashyap Sent Proposal To Himachal CM And Governor Regarding To Open Badminton Academy

बैडमिंटन एकेडमी की ओर बढ़े कदम:साइना नेहवाल हिमाचल प्रदेश में बैडमिंटन एकेडमी खोलने को तैयार हुईं; जयराम ठाकुर सरकार को भेजा प्रस्‍ताव

शिमला34 मिनट पहले
अगले साल हिमाचल प्रदेश में बैडमिंटन एकेडमी के निर्माण का काम शुरू हो जाएगा।
  • प्रस्ताव मिलते ही युवा सेवाएं एवं खेल विभाग एक्शन में आ गया है
  • अधिकारी धर्मशाला और इसके आसपास जमीन तलाशने में जुट गए हैं

बैडमिंटन स्टार साइना नेहवाल हिमाचल प्रदेश में बैडमिंटन अकादमी खोलने के लिए तैयार हो गई हैं। इसके साथ ही साइना ने एकेडमी खोलने के लिए प्रदेश की जयराम ठाकुर सरकार को प्रस्ताव भी भेज दिया है। प्रस्ताव मिलते ही युवा सेवाएं एवं खेल विभाग एक्शन में आ गया है।

विभाग के अधिकारी धर्मशाला और इसके आसपास पांच एकड़ जमीन तलाशने में जुट गए हैं। अगले साल एकेडमी के निर्माण का काम शुरू हो जाएगा। कहा जा रहा है कि एकेडमी में 100 खिलाड़ियों को भर्ती किया जाएगा। उन्हें अभ्यास करने और खेलने की सुविधाएं प्रदान की जाएंगी।

विभिन्न आयु वर्ग के खिलाड़ी एकेडमी में प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त कर सकेंगे। साइना और उनके पति पारूपल्ली कश्यम के अलावा विदेशों से भी कोच व खिलाड़ी प्रशिक्षण देने के लिए आएंगे, ताकि खिलाड़ी इंटरनेशनल लेवल पर देश का प्रतिनिधित्व कर सकें और कोचिंग लेने के लिए उन्हें विदेशों का रूख न करना पड़े।

खुद साइना नेहवाल कहती हैं कि उत्तर भारत के खिलाड़ियों को बैडमिंटन की कोचिंग आसानी से उपलब्ध नहीं होती। कोचिंग व प्रशिक्षण लेने के लिए उन्हें हैदराबाद या बंगलुरू जाना पड़ता है। इसलिए वे हिमाचल प्रदेश में एक एकेडमी खोलना चाहती है, ताकि खिलाड़ियों को सुविधा हो।

बता दें कि गत 15 नवंबर को अंतर्राष्ट्रीय बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी साइना नेहवाल ने रविवार को अपने पति अर्जुन अवार्डी पारूपल्ली कश्यप के साथ हिमाचल प्रदेश पहुंची थीं। यहां उन्होंने राज्यपाल बंडारू दत्तात्रेय और मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर से मुलाकात की थी, जिसमें हिमाचल में बैडमिंटन एकेडमी खोलने की बात हुई थी।

