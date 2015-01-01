पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सैंपल फेल:5 दवाओं के सैंपल फेल इनमें दो हैंड सेनेटाइजर भी शामिल

मनीष पाल | नालागढ़एक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • देशभर से कुल 746 दवाओं के सैंपल जांच के लिए आए

हिमाचल प्रदेश में एक तरफ रोज भारी संख्या में कोरोना वायरस के मामले सामने आ रहे हैं वहीं दूसरी ओर सेनेटाइजर के सैंपल का फेल होना लोगों को और खतरे में डाल रहा है। केंद्रीय दवा मानक नियंत्रण संगठन (सीडीएससीओ) की ओर से मंगलवार को ड्रग अलर्ट जारी किया गया। जिसमें 2 उद्योगों के सेनेटाइजर के सैंपल समेत 5 दवाओं के सैंपल फेल पाए गए है।

इस बार देशभर से कुल 746 दवाओं के सैंपल जांच के लिए भरे गए थे, जिसमें से 731 दवाओं के सैंपल स्टैंडर्ड क्वालिटी के पाए गए जबकि 14 दवाओं के सैंपल मानकों पर खरा नही उतर पाई। जिन दवाओं के सैंपल फेल पाए गए, जिसमें सैनिटाइजर, हाई ब्लड प्रैशर व दर्द की दवाइयां शामिल है।

इन दवाओं के सैंपल फेल
मेडिपोल फार्मास्युटिक्ल बद्दी के उद्योग की दवा फेनिरामिन टैबलेट का बैच-टीपीएनपी-003, सिमैक फार्मुलेशन उद्योग कांगड़ा के एथिल हैंड़ सेनेटाइजर का बैच. एस-34520, ईओसिस रैमेडाइज नालागढ़ उद्योग की दवा टेल्मिसार्टन टैबलेट का बैच. टीसी4टी-027, श्री रामएस्थ इंडस्ट्री बद्दी का हैंड़ सैनिटाइज का बैच.एसआरआई-331 व ईओन हेल्थकेयर बद्दी की दवा प्रेगाबलिन मिथाइलकोबलामिन टैबलेट का बैच. सी9090149सी फेल पाए गए है।

