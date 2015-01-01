पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सफाई कर्मचारी की करतूत:कुल्लू में हरिहर अस्पताल के डेढ़ लाख रुपए लेकर भागा , पुलिस टीम ने नाका पर दबोचा; कैश बरामद

कुल्लूएक घंटा पहले
नाके पर पुलिस देखकर सफाई कर्मचारी घबरा गया था। - प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
  • बजौरा चेक पोस्ट पर पकड़ा गया, पुलिस को देखकर फेंक दिया था बैग

हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुल्लू जिले में एक युवक उसी अस्पताल के पैसे चुराकर भाग गया, जिसमें वह सफाई कर्मचारी नौकरी करता था। लेकिन भुंतर पुलिस ने बजौरा चेकपोस्ट पर व्यक्ति को नकदी के साथ गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस ने चोरी के 1 लाख 67 हजार 40 रुपए कैश को भी बरामद कर लिया है।

कुल्लू SP गौरव सिंह ने बताया कि भुंतर पुलिस जब बजौरा चेक पोस्ट पर नाका पर थी। इस दौरान बस में सफर कर रहे एक व्यक्ति ने उन्हें देखकर बैग फेंक दिया। पुलिस को उस पर शक हुआ। इसके बाद बस को रोक कर युवक को पकड़ लिया गया और फेंके गए बैग की तलाशी ली, जिसमें कैश बरामद हुआ। पुलिस ने छानबीन की तो उक्त व्यक्ति की पहचान कुल्लू के लंका बेकर निवासी मिंटू कुमार के रूप में हुई।

मिंटू जिला मुख्यालय के एक हरिहर अस्पताल में सफाई कर्मचारी है। छानबीन में पाया गया है कि उक्त व्यक्ति इस पैसे को अस्पताल से चुरा कर भागा था। पुलिस ने व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार कर आईपीसी की धारा 380 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

