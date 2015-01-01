पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Himachal
  • Shimla Road Accident: People Going To Band Playing In Wedding Car Fell Into A Ditch, Two Died; Critical Condition Of Seven

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शिमला में दर्दनाक हादसा:शादी में बैंड बजाने जा रहे लोगों की गाड़ी 200 फीट नीचे खाई में गिरी; 2 की मौत, 7 की हालत गंभीर

शिमला29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शिमला इलाके में पहाड़ी पर अटकी बोलेरो जीप। इस हादसे में गाड़ी में सवार 2 लोगो की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि बाकी 7 घायल हैं।
  • ठियोग उपमंडल से शिमला से सटे धामी की ओर जा रही थी बारात, सुबह करीब साढ़े बजे हुआ हादसा
  • दोनों मृतक शादी समारोह में बैंड बजाने वाले बजंतरी के, घायलों को सुन्नी अस्पताल में पहुंचाया गया

शिमला जिले के मशोबरा उपमंडल के अंतर्गत बसंतपुर-गुम्मा सड़क पर स्वां क्यार के पास एक बारात में गई जीप के गहरी खाई में गिरने से 2 लोगों की मौत हो गई है, जबकि 7 अन्य घायल हैं। घायलों को कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद खाई से निकालकर अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया। दुर्घटना का कारण बोलेरो जीप की तेज रफ्तार बताई जा रहा है।

हादसा बसंतपुर-गुम्मा सड़क पर स्वां क्यार में सुबह करीब साढ़े 6 बजे हुआ। दोनों मृतक शादी समारोह में बैंड बजाने वाले बजंतरी के बताए जा रहे हैं। रविवार को ठियोग उपमंडल से शिमला से सटे धामी की ओर बारात जा रही थी। शादी में बैंड बजाने वाले 9 बजंतरी बोलेरो HP 63D-2386 में सवार थे। स्वां क्यार में बोलेरो जीप असंतुलित होकर 200 मीटर गहरी खाई में जा गिरी। हादसे की जानकारी मिलते ही आसपास के लोग और ढली व सुन्नी थाना क्षेत्रों के पुलिस कर्मी मौके पर पहुंचे। हताहत और घायल व्यक्तियों को घटनास्थल से निकालने में बचाव दलों को कड़ी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी।

घायलों की पहचान करसोग निवासी भीम सिंह (30), होम कृष्ण (34), पीर सिंह (25), हेमराम(40), मेघ सिंह (30), सुन्नी निवासी हरीश (39) और ठियोग निवासी महेश वर्मा (23) के रूप में हुई है। पुलिस अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक शिमला परवीर ठाकुर ने बताया शवों का पोस्टमार्टम करवाया जा रहा है। घायलों को उपचार के लिए सुन्नी अस्पताल में लाया गया है और इनकी हालत खतरे से बाहर है। इस हादसे को लेकर ढली थाने में मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजयपुर समेत 8 जिलों में आज से शाम 7 बजे बाजार बंद, नाइट कर्फ्यू रहेगा; शादी में जाने पर छूट - जयपुर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें