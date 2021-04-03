पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Himachal
  • 'Snow Craft' And Men's And Women's Archery Organized In Snow Festival, Gypsy Rally Was Also Conducted To Aware About Road Safety

हिमाचल में हिमपात:देवभूमि ने ओढ़ी सफेद चादर, कुल्लू में 'स्नो क्राफ्ट' और तीरंदाजी का आयोजन, जिप्सी रैली भी निकाली

कुल्लू6 मिनट पहले
जिप्सी रैली को हरी झंडी दिखाकर, उपायुक्त कार्यालय परिसर से रवाना किया। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • सड़क सुरक्षा का संदेश देने के लिए एक जिप्सी रैली निकाली गई

हिमाचल प्रदेश में तेज बर्फबारी हो रही है। जो भी आसमान के साये में है उस सबकुछ को बर्फ ने अपने आगोश में ले लिया है। क्या सड़कें, क्या ग्राउंड, क्या घर, क्या कारें और क्या पेड़-पौधे सब के सब सफ़ेद चादर सी ओढे अपने अलग अंदाज में नजर आ रहे हैं| हालांकि लोगों को आवागमन में दिक्कत हो रही है, लेकिन हिमाचल के मौसम में ‘बर्फ की खुमारी’ भी लोगों को पसंद आ रही है। दूसरी तरफ, बर्फबारी के बीच कुल्लू में स्नो फेस्टिवल चल रहा है।

स्नो-फ़ेस्टिवल में गुरुवार को सड़क सुरक्षा माह के उपलक्ष्य में जिला मुख्यालय केलांग में जिप्सी स्नो-राइड रैली व तीरंदाजी प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया। फ़ेस्टिवल में जहां 'स्नो क्राफ्ट', पुरुष व महिला तीरंदाजी आदि के आयोजन चल रहे हैं, वहीं गुरुवार को सड़क सुरक्षा का संदेश देने के लिए एक जिप्सी रैली निकाली गई। उपायुक्त पंकज राय ने इस जिप्सी रैली को हरी झंडी दिखाकर, उपायुक्त कार्यालय परिसर से रवाना किया। इसमें बारह स्नो राइडर्स ने शिरकत की।

अटल टनल खुलने से लाहौल में वाहनों की आवाजाही में जहां काफ़ी वृद्धि हुई है।
यह रैली केलांग बाज़ार से होती हुई स्टिंगरी हैलीपैड तक गई और वापस केलांग पुलिस मैदान में सम्पन्न हुई। इस अवसर पर उपायुक्त पंकज राय ने बताया कि सरकार ने सड़क सुरक्षा माह' का अभियान चलाया हुआ है, उसी के अन्तर्गत सड़क सुरक्षा का संदेश व जन-जागरूकता के उद्देश्य से यह जिप्सी रैली निकाली गई है। राय ने कहा कि अटल टनल खुलने से लाहौल में वाहनों की आवाजाही में जहां काफ़ी वृद्धि हुई है, वहीं बर्फ़ीले क्षेत्र में सड़क सुरक्षा के प्रति अधिक ध्यान देने की आवश्यकता है।

यातायात के नियमों का पालन करना सभी के लिए आवश्यक है, परन्तु बर्फ़बारी के मौसम में यातायात के नियमों के साथ- साथ विशेष सतर्कता तथा दक्षता की आवश्यकता रहती है। उन्होंने कहा कि बर्फ़बारी के दौरान सामन्यतः सफ़र नहीं करना चाहिए। यदि सफ़र बर्फ़ीली सड़कों पर हो तो हमेशा अपने साथ स्नोचैन का प्रबन्ध रखें। 'स्नो फ़ेस्टिवल' से पर्यटकों में भी लाहौल की यात्रा के प्रति बहुत उत्साह है।

इस अवसर पर क्षेत्रीय प्रबंधक HRTC मंगल मनेपा ने बताया कि जिप्सी रैली के माध्यम से हमने लोगों को यह संदेश देने की कोशिश की है कि भविष्य में यहां यातायात गतिविधियों के बढ़ने की संभावना है। अतः सड़क सुरक्षा के लिए यातायात के नियमों के साथ-साथ बर्फ़ पर गाड़ी चलाने के तरीके जैसे ब्रेक का कम प्रयोग, अधिकतर पावर गियर में गाड़ी चलाना व ब्लैक आइस पर कम गति से गाड़ी चलाना आदि ध्यान में रखना आवयश्क है। रैली के पश्चात सभी राइडर्स ने पुलिस मैदान केलांग में चल रही तीरंदाजी प्रतियोगिता में भाग लिया।

यदि सफ़र बर्फ़ीली सड़कों पर हो तो हमेशा अपने साथ स्नोचैन का प्रबन्ध रखें।
उधर, सोलन जिले के अर्की उपमंडल में बुधवार शाम से हो रही बारिश व बर्फबारी से किसानों व आम लोगों के चेहरों में खुशी देखने को मिली है। बारिश के कारण उपमंडल के अर्की, दाड़लाघाट, शालाघाट, भराड़ीघाट, पिपलुघाट सहित अन्य बाजारों में लोगों की आवाजाही कम होने से सन्नाटा छाया रहा। इसी के साथ बाड़ीधार, सरयांज, सावग, घनागुघाट, ध्यानपुर, शेरपुर व कराड़ाघाट सहित अन्य क्षेत्रों में भी बर्फबारी हुई है। स्थानीय लोगों रोहित वर्मा, अनुज गुप्ता, गौरव ठाकुर, आशा, मेहर सिंह, तारा देवी, राधिका, गोपाल चंद और अन्य का कहना है कि यह बारिश फसलों के लिए उपयुक्त है। लोगों के लिए गर्मी में पानी की किल्लत से भी नही जूझना पड़ेगा।

