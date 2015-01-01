पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बर्फबारी के बाद खूबसूरत नजारे:हिमाचल में पहाड़ों ने ओढ़ी बर्फ की सफेद चादर; अटल टनल रोहतांग बंद, लाहौल स्पीति से संपर्क कटा

शिमला5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
11 दिसंबर को अटल टनल सैलानियों के लिए बहाल की गई थी, लेकिन अब टनल फिर से बंद हो गई है।
  • 13 से 18 दिसंबर तक प्रदेश में मौसम साफ रहेगा, धूप खिलेगी
  • नॉर्थ पोर्टल में भारी बर्फबारी से लाहौल का संपर्क कट गया है

हिमाचल प्रदेश में हिमपात होने के चलते पहाड़ों ने बर्फ की सफेद चादर ओढ़ ली है। लेकिन जिला कुल्लू और लाहौल-स्पीति में भारी जनजीवन अस्त व्यस्त हो गया है। अटल टनल के नॉर्थ पोर्टल में भारी बर्फबारी से लाहौल का संपर्क कट गया है। जनजातीय क्षत्रों में शीतलहर बढ़ गई है।

अटल टनल के नॉर्थ पोर्टल में भारी बर्फबारी से लाहौल का संपर्क कट गया है।
अटल टनल के नॉर्थ पोर्टल में भारी बर्फबारी से लाहौल का संपर्क कट गया है।

वहीं मनाली, डलहौजी और शिमला के कुफरी में बर्फबारी होने से पर्यटक खुश हैं। 11 दिसंबर को अटल टनल सैलानियों के लिए बहाल की गई थी, लेकिन अब टनल फिर से बंद हो गई है। कुल्लू जिला प्रशासन ने सैलानियों को बर्फीले इलाकों की ओर न जाने की हिदायत दी है।

प्रशासन ने सैलानियों को बर्फीले इलाकों की ओर न जाने की हिदायत दी है।
प्रशासन ने सैलानियों को बर्फीले इलाकों की ओर न जाने की हिदायत दी है।

कुल्लू में बर्फबारी होने से वाहनों की आवाजाही बंद है। तीनों हाईवे पर यातायात अवरुद्ध हो गया है। खज्जियार-डलहौजी मार्ग लक्कडमंडी के पास बंद हो गया है। 80 से ज्यादा सड़क मार्ग बर्फबारी होने से बंद हैं। नेशनल हाईवे-5 भी यातायात के लिए बाधित है।

80 से ज्यादा सड़क मार्ग बर्फबारी होने से बंद हैं।
80 से ज्यादा सड़क मार्ग बर्फबारी होने से बंद हैं।

ऊपरी शिमला के लिए बसों की आवाजाही नहीं हो पा रही है। मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र शिमला ने प्रदेश में बारिश और बर्फबारी की संभावना जताई है। लेकिन 13 से 18 दिसंबर तक प्रदेश में मौसम साफ रहेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसानों ने हरियाणा-पंजाब में टोल फ्री किए; दिल्ली-जयपुर और दिल्ली-आगरा हाईवे रोकेंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें