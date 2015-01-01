पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

काउंसिलिंग की तैयारी:खाली सीटें भरने को स्पाॅट काउंसिलिंग करवाएगा तकनीकी विश्वविद्यालय

हमीरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • विश्वविद्यालय परिसर में 27 और 28 नवंबर को दो चरणों में हाेगी कांउसिलिंग

हिमाचल तकनीकी यूनिवर्सिटी अब बी-टेक, बी फार्मेसी सहित सभी स्नातक व स्नातकोत्तर कोर्सों की खाली सीटों को भरने के लिए स्पॉट काउंसिलिंग करवाएगा। यूनिवर्सिटी के अधिष्ठाता शैक्षणिक प्रो. कुलभूषण चंदेल ने कहा कि स्पॉट काउंसिलिंग दो चरण में 27 और 28 नवंबर को यूनिवर्सिटी परिसर के साथ संबंधित सभी राजकीय व निजी शिक्षण संस्थानों में 11 बजे से शुरू होगी।

खाली सीटों का ब्यौरा 25 नवंबर को यूनिवर्सिटी की वेबसाइट पर अपडेट किया जाएगा। जो अभ्यर्थी पहले ऑनलाइन काउंसलिंग के किसी भी दौर में भाग ले चुके थे और चयनित या चयनित नहीं थे या किसी भी कारण से शामिल नहीं हुए थे।

उन सभी अभ्यर्थियों को संबंधित संस्थानों में उपरोक्त निर्धारित तिथि और समय के अनुसार अपने सभी मूल प्रमाण पत्रों व अन्य दस्तावेजों और उनकी प्रतिलिपियों के साथ उपस्थित होना पड़ेगा। जिन अभियर्थियों ने पहले काउंसिलिंग के लिए आवेदन नहीं किया था और आवेदन फीस नहीं भरी थी, उन्हें 1550 रुपए (अनारक्षित वर्ग) व 1400 रुपए (आरक्षित वर्ग) की फीस भी जमा करवानी होगी।

अगर किसी अभ्यर्थी को सीट प्राप्त होती है तो उन्हें 3000 रुपए शुल्क के साथ संबंधित शिक्षण संस्थान के सभी शुल्क उसी समय देकर सीट पक्की करवानी होगी। स्पॉट कॉउसिलिंग में भाग लेने से पूर्व सभी अभ्यर्थी न्यूनतम शैक्षणिक योग्यता के लिए हिमाचल प्रदेश तकनीकी यूनिवर्सिटी प्रवेश विवरण पुस्तिका के अध्याय-2 को अच्छी तरह पढ़ लें, जो कि यूनिवर्सिटी की वेबसाइट पर उपलब्ध है।

इस स्पॉट काउंसलिंग में भी सीटों का आबंटन शैक्षणिक योग्यता में अंको की वरीयता के आधार पर ही होगा। खाली सीटों की जानकारी यूनिवर्सिटी की वेबसाइट पर 25 नवम्बर सायं तक उपलब्ध करवा दी जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें