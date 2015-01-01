पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The Landlord's Son Entered The House And Beat The Child In Una Of Himachal Pradesh; Police Filed A Case

गुंडागर्दी ने पहुंचाया जेल:ऊना में मकान मालिक के बेटे ने घर में घुसकर बच्चे को लात-घूंसों से पीटा; पुलिस ने दर्ज किया केस

ऊना34 मिनट पहले
मां-बाप पिटाई करने का कारण पूछते रहे, लेकिन आरोपी ने कुछ नहीं बताया। - प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
  • पिटाई की वजह से बच्चा बेहोश हो गया और वह चल भी नहीं पा रहा है

हिमाचल प्रदेश के ऊना जिले के कस्बा अम्ब में नैहरियां रोड स्थित एक घर में मकान मालिक के बेटे ने गुंडागर्दी दिखाई। उसने किराएदार के कमरे में घुसकर उसके छह वर्षीय बच्चे को बुरी तरह से पीटा। पिटाई की वजह से बच्चा बेहोश हो गया और वह चल भी नहीं पा रहा है।

मामले की शिकायत पुलिस को दी गई। पुलिस टीम ने बच्चे का मेडिकल कराकर रिपोर्ट के आधार आरोपी के खिलाफ IPC की धारा 451 और 323 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। हालांकि पीटने की वजह पता नहीं चल पाई है, लेकिन बच्चे को इस तरह पीटना गलत है।

मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, गांव मथेड़ हाल निवासी राजन कुमार ने शिकायत दी है। वह नैहरियां रोड अम्ब में परिवार के साथ एक डॉक्टर के घर में किराए पर रहता है। शनिवार को उसका बेटा, दोनों बेटियां व उनकी मां कमरे में थे। इस दौरान मकान मालिक का बेटा आया और बच्चे को पीटना शुरू कर दिया।

उन्होंने पीटने का कारण पूछा तो वह कुछ नहीं बोला, बस लातें मारता रहा। कुछ देर बाद जब बच्चा बेहोश हो गया तो वह चला गया। बेटे की हालत देखकर उन्होंने पुलिस को शिकायत दी है। भविष्य में ऐसा न हो, इसके लिए वे पुलिस से आरोपी के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई करने की मांग करते हैं।

