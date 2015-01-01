पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

समाप्त कर ली जीवनलीला:नर्सिंग की छात्रा ने फंदा लगाकर की खुदकुशी, कुल्लू में किराए पर रह रही थी, मौसी-बुआ भी रहती थीं साथ

कुल्लू28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लड़की ने फंदा लगाकर की खुदकुशी
  • सुसाइड करने के कारणों का नहीं लगा सुराग, पुलिस खंगाल रही फोन डिटेल

हिमाचल प्रदेश कुल्लू में छात्रा ने फंदा लगाकर खुदकुशी कर ली। एसपी गौरव सिंह ने सुसाइड किए जाने की पुष्टि की है और बताया कि पोस्टमार्टम करवाने के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया है। बुधवार की सुबह लड़की का शव फंदे से लटका मिला था।

एसपी ने बताया कि 22 वर्षीय लड़की मौहल के एक नर्सिंग संस्थान में प्रशिक्षण ले रही थी। वह लोरन में अपनी मौसी और बुआ के साथ किराए के घर में रह रही थी। बुधवार की सुबह दोनों रिश्तेदारों ने लड़की कमरे में पंखे से फंदे पर लटका पाया।

दोनों ने मामले की सूचना पुलिस को दी। पुलिस टीम ने मौके पर पहुंचकर शव को फंदे से उतारा और अपने कब्जे में लिया। मृतका की मौसी और बुआ के बयान दर्ज कर लिए गए हैं। मृतका के फोन को खंगाला जा रहा है, ताकि पता चल सके कि लड़की ने ऐसा कदम क्यों उठाया।

कमरे से कुछ चीजों को भी पुलिस ने कब्जे में ले लिया है। लड़की के परिजन भी सैंज घाटी के शैंशर से लोरन पहुंच गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेरिका में लगातार सातवें दिन एक लाख केस, यूरोप में अब तक तीन लाख लोगों की संक्रमण से मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें