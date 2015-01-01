पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कंगना के भाई की शादी:आज होगी हल्दी और संगीत की रस्म, वही कल अक्षत और रितू की होगी शादी

उदयपुर24 मिनट पहले
बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत के भाई अक्षत की डेस्टिनेशन वेडिंग लेकसिटी उदयपुर में होने जा रही है। 2 दिन तक चलने वाले इस शादी समारोह की शुरुआत बुधवार दोपहर हल्दी और श्याम संगीत की रस्म से शुरू होगी। वहीं गुरुवार को सुबह 9:15 पर अक्षत रनौत और रितु सागवान सात फेरों के बंधन में बंधेगे। वहीं शाम को रिसेप्शन का आयोजन किया जाएगा जिसमें दोनों परिवार के चुनिंदा लोग मौजूद रहेंगे।

अक्षत के साथ सेल्फी में कंगना और परिजन
अक्षत के साथ सेल्फी में कंगना और परिजन

राजस्थानी व्यंजनों का कंगना ने उठाया लुफ्त

कंगना भाई अक्षत की शादी के सिलसिले में उदयपुर के द लीला पैलेस में ठहरी है। कंगना रनौत ने बीती रात शीश महल रेस्टोरेंट में राजस्थानी व्यंजनों का लुफ्त उठाया। इस दौरान कंगना रनौत के साथ उनकी बहन रंगोली भाई अक्षत मां आशा और परिवार के अन्य लोग मौजूद रहे।

कंगना ने परिजनों के साथ शीश महल में किया डिनर
कंगना ने परिजनों के साथ शीश महल में किया डिनर

राजस्थानी थीम पर होगी अक्षत की शादी

अक्षत रनौत और रितु सागवान की डेस्टिनेशन वेडिंग उदयपुर में होने जा रही है। डेस्टिनेशन वेडिंग में राजस्थानी थीम से होटल को सजाया जाएगा। इस दौरान राजस्थानी लोक कलाकारों के साथ कठपुतली शो का आयोजन किया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही विदेशी फूलों से विशेष सजावट की जाएगी जिनकी अनुमानित कीमत 12 लाख रुपए से अधिक है।

अक्षत रितू की शादी की तैयारियां
अक्षत रितू की शादी की तैयारियां
