बचाने गया था, किस्मत से बच गया:सुंदरनगर में प्राइवेट ITI संस्थान में करंट लगने से प्रशिक्षु की मौत; दूसरा IGMC रेफर, तीसरा डरकर भाग गया

सुंदरनगरएक घंटा पहले
पहली फरवरी से ही संस्थान खुला था और 3 ही छात्र ही आए हुए थे - Dainik Bhaskar
  • लॉकडाउन के बाद पहली फरवरी से ही संस्थान खुला था और तीन ही छात्र आए हुए थे

हिमाचल प्रदेश के सुंदरनगर में एक अजीबोगरीब घटना हुई। हालांकि, मौत का मामला है, लेकिन दूसरे को किस्मत का झटका लगा वो भी जोर से और उसकी जान बच गई। लेकिन तीसरा शख्स डरकर भाग गया। उसने दोनों में से किसी को भी बचाने की कोशिश नहीं की। घटना BSL थाना से कुछ दूरी पर स्थित प्राइवेट ITI संस्थान हिमटेक्नो में हुई। होस्टल में रह रहे तीन प्रशिक्षु छात्र जितेंद्र ठाकुर (18), अजय ठाकुर पुत्र हंसराज धनवंती कोट तुंगल कोटली और उमेश (17) शुक्रवार सुबह छत पर कपड़े सुखाने गए थे।

कपड़े सुखाते समय जितेंद्र बिजली हाईपर टेंशन लाइनों की चपेट में आ गया। यह देखकर अजय उसे छुड़ाने गया, लेकिन उसे भी करंट लग गया। किस्मत ने साथ दिया और वह झटक कर दूर जा गिर। यह देखकर वहां मौजूद तीसरा छात्र उमेश डर गया और भाग गया। धुआं उठते देखकर लोग दौड़कर आए और अजय को सुंदरनगर चिकित्सालय पहुंचाया। वहीं, पुलिस को मामले की खबर दी गई। सूचना मिलते ही BSL थाना पुलिस प्रभारी राजकुमार मौके पर पहुंचे और शव को कब्जे में लिया। बता दें कि लॉकडाउन के बाद पहली फरवरी से ही संस्थान खुला था।

हिमटेक्नो प्राइवेट ITI के चेरयमैन जगपाल ने बताया कि 3 ही छात्र ही आए हुए थे और इलेक्ट्रीशियन का डिप्लोमा कर रहे थे, लेकिन उनके साथ हादसा हो गया। संस्थान 2010 से संचालित हो रहा है। संस्थान को 40 स्टूडेंटस् की अनुमति मिली है। यहां 2 वर्षीय डिप्लोमा कोर्स करवाया जाता है।

