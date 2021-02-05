पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

'सिर मुंडाते ही पड़े ओले':ढाई किलो चरस के साथ दो कार सवार गिरफ्तार; एक आरोपी हाल ही में पंच बना है, NDPS एक्ट का केस दर्ज

मंडी3 मिनट पहले
आरोपियों को अदालत में पेश करके रिमांड पर लिया गया है, ताकि नशे की तस्करी से जुड़े लोगों का सुराग लगाया जा सके। 
हिमाचल प्रदेश में हाल ही पंच बने एक शख्स को पुलिस ने ढाई किलोग्राम चरस के साथ गिरफ्तार किया गया है। पुलिस ने मामले में दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार करके उनके खिलाफ NDPS एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज किया है। दोनों आरोपियों की पहचान पवन कुमार (35) निवासी बजोट डाकघर थलटूखोड चौहारघाटी और राकेश कुमार निवासी छोटी झरवाड़ डाकघर छोटी झरवाड़ के रूप में हुई है। पवन हाल ही में पंचायत चुनाव में वार्ड सदस्य चुना गया था।

आरोपियों को शुक्रवार को अदालत में पेश करके रिमांड पर लिया गया है, ताकि नशे की तस्करी से जुड़े लोगों का सुराग लगाया जा सके। मामले की पुष्टि करते हुए DSP लोकेंद्र नेगी ने बताया कि मंडी पुलिस टीम ने घटासनी-बरोट मार्ग पर कुफरधार के पास नाका लगाया था। इस दौरान टिक्कन की तरफ से आ रही कार नंबर HP76-1017 को रोककर तलाशी ली गई तो पॉलिथीन के लिफाफे में पैक ढाई किलोग्राम चरस बरामद हुई।

