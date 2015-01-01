पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

3 हफ्ते पहले खरीदी कार से आखिरी सफर:कुल्लू में 150 मीटर गहरी खाई में गिरी कार; 2 लोगों की मौत

दिवाली त्योहार के उपलक्ष्य में नई गाड़ी खरीदी गई थी, लेकिन मौत का कारण बन गई।
  • एक ने मौके पर और दूसरे ने सिविल अस्पताल आनी में उपचार के दौरान दम तोड़ा

हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुल्लू जिले के उपमण्डल आनी के डीम गांव में तीन सप्ताह पहले खरीदी नई कार की खुशियां उस समय मातम में बदल गईं, जब शुक्रवार सुबह गुगरा-जाओं-तराला मार्ग पर कार दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गई। कार 150 मीटर गहरी खाई में गिर गई। हादसे में कार सवार दो व्यक्तियों की मौत हो गई है और एक गंभीर रूप से घायल है।

मृतकों में से एक ने मौके पर और दूसरे ने सिविल अस्पताल आनी में उपचार के दौरान दम तोड़ दिया। मृतकों की पहचान चालक तैन सिंह पुत्र प्यारे लाल निवासी लढागी और अनूप राम पुत्र सोहन लाल निवासी डीम (कार मालिक) के रूप में हुई हैं, जबकि घायल रणजीत सिंह पुत्र प्रताप सिंह निवासी सजवाड़ ( बंजार ) का रहने वाला है।

डीएसपी आनी रविन्द्र नेगी ने घटना की पुष्टि करते हुए बताया कि हादसा गुगरा-जाओं-तराला मार्ग पर रुमाली नामक स्थान के समीप हुआ है। जिसकी सूचना राहगीरों ने पुलिस को दी। पुलिस टीम तुरन्त मौके पहुंची। इतना ग्रामीणों ने घायलों को निकालकर उन्हें प्राथमिक उपचार के लिए सिविल अस्पताल आनी पहुंचा दिया था।

डीएसपी ने बताया कि कार सड़क से करीब 150 मीटर नीचे लुढ़की है। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज करके दुर्घटना के कारणों की जांच शुरू कर दी है। वहीं एसडीएम आनी चेत सिंह ने दुर्घटना पर गहरा शोक प्रकट करते हुए मृतकों के परिजनों को 10-10 हजार रुपयों की फौरी राहत प्रदान की है।

