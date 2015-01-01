पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Himachal
  Una Haryana's Youth Jewelry, Woman Returning From Stolen Marriage In Himachal, Overcomes All Three In Time

पीछा करने के बाद चलती बस में चोरी:हरियाणा के युवकों ने हिमाचल में चुराए शादी से लौट रही महिला के गहने, तीनों पकड़े गए

ऊना12 मिनट पहले
क्राइम फाइल की सिंबॉलिक इमेज। आज हिमाचल प्रदेश के ऊना में चलती बस में महिला के गहने चुराने के आरोप में तीन युवकों को गिरफ्तार किए जाने का मामला सामने आया है।
  • हिसार शहर के नरेश कुमार के अलावा जिले के गांव सोरखी के अरुण कुमार और मुकेश कुमार हैं आरोपी

हिमाचल प्रदेश में ऊना जिले की पुलिस की तरफ से तीन युवकों को गिरफ्तार किए जाने का मामला सामने आया है। पता चला है कि हरियाणा के हिसार के रहने वाले इन तीनों युवकों ने बस में सवार एक महिला के बैग से गहने चुरा लिए। शक होने पर महिला ने बस के चालक को और चालक ने पुलिस को सूचना दी तो वक्त रहते तीनों को पकड़ लिया गया। इसकी पुष्टि बंगाणा के थाना प्रभारी अशोक कुमार ने की है।

आरोपियों की पहचान हिसार के हरशी राम सिंह कॉलोनी निवासी नरेश कुमार के अलावा जिले के गांव सोरखी के अरुण कुमार और मुकेश कुमार के रूप में हुई है। एक महिला शादी समारोह से लौट रही थी। शाह तलाई से जब वह एक निजी बस में सवार हुई तो तीनों युवक उसके आगे-पीछे की सीटों पर बैठ गए।

थोड़ी देर बाद बड़सर पहुंचने पर महिला दूसरी बस में सवार हो गई। वही तीनों युवक उस बस में भी सवार हो गए और महिला के इर्द-गिर्द आ बैठे। इन्होंने महिला के बैग से गहने चुरा लिए। जब इस बारे में महिला को आभास हुआ तो उसने इसकी जानकारी बस के चालक को दी। बस चालक ने पुलिस को सूचित किया तो पुलिस ने बस के पहुंचने से पहले ही डूमखर के पास नाका लगा लिया।

तलाशी के दौरान युवकों के बैग से महिला के चोरी हुए गहने बरामद हुए। इसके बाद पुलिस ने तीनों को हिरासत में ले लिया। इस बारे में बंगाणा थाना प्रभारी अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि हरियाणा के हिसार के रहने वाले तीन युवकों ने एक स्थानीय महिला के गहने चुरा लिए। वक्त रहते महिला ने आरोपियों को काबू करने में पुलिस की मदद की है। गहनों की पहचान होने पर उन्हें महिला को सौंप दिया गया है, वहीं आरोपियों से पूछताछ का क्रम जारी है।

