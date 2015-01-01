पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Himachal
  Weather Update: Heavy Snowfall In Lahaul Spiti And Kullu; Atal Tunnel Closed For Traffic, Yellow Alert

बर्फबारी ने बढ़ाई मुसीबत:हिमाचल में लाहौल स्पीति और कुल्लू में भारी हिमपात; अटल टनल यातायात के लिए बंद, 7 जिलों में येलो अलर्ट

कुल्लू17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पर्यटकों को घाटी से बाहर निकलने के लिए उन्हें अटल टनल के बहाल होने का इंतजार करना पड़ेगा।
  • अटल टनल के बंद होने के कारण लाहौल घाटी में कई पर्यटक वाहनों समेत फंस गए हैं

हिमाचल प्रदेश के जनजातीय जिला लाहौल स्पीति और कुल्लू में बुधवार को जमकर बर्फबारी हुई, जिस कारण अटल टनल रोहतांग को यातायात के लिए बंद कर दिया गया है। अटल टनल के बंद होने के कारण लाहौल घाटी में कई पर्यटक वाहनों समेत फंस गए हैं। हालांकि सभी सुरक्षित बताए जा रहे हैं, लेकिन अभी घाटी से बाहर निकलने के लिए उन्हें अटल टनल के बहाल होने का इंतजार करना पड़ेगा।

मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, अटल टनल रोहतांग के नॉर्थ पोर्टल सिसु और आसपास के क्षेत्रों में 2 फुट से अधिक बर्फबारी हुई है। टनल के साउथ पोर्टल में भी 2 फुट से अधिक बर्फबारी हुई है, जिस कारण वाहनों की आवाजाही सुरक्षित नहीं है। ऐसे में लाहौल स्पीति और कुल्लू प्रशासन में टनल को यातायात के लिए बंद करने का निर्णय लिया। सड़क मार्ग को यातायात के लिए बहाल करने का कार्य भी आरंभ कर दिया गया है, ताकि लाहौल घाटी में फंसे पर्यटकों को सुरक्षित मनाली की तरफ लाया जा सके।

फिलहाल पर्यटकों को मनाली की तरफ से पलचान तक ही जाने दिया जा रहा है। पुलिस अधीक्षक कुल्लू गौरव सिंह ने बताया कि प्रशासन और पुलिस की तरफ से मनाली में पलचान से आगे पर्यटकों को जाने नहीं दिया जा रहा है। एहतियातन अटल टनल रोहतांग को यातायात के लिए बंद कर दिया गया है, ताकि किसी तरह का हादसा ना हो।

बता दें कि हिमाचल के ऊंचाई वाले इलाकों में पिछले तीन दिन से रुक-रुक कर हो रही बर्फबारी से पूरा प्रदेश शीतलहर की चपेट में है। मौसम विभाग ने शिमला, किन्नौर, कुल्लू, लाहौल-स्पीति व चंबा जिलों में भारी बारिश और बर्फबारी को लेकर येलो अलर्ट जारी किया है। बुधवार को अधिकांश क्षेत्रों में बारिश व ऊंचाई वाले क्षेत्रों में बर्फबारी होने की संभावना है। वहीं मुख्य पर्यटन स्थलों का तापमान माइनस में पहुंच गया है। मनाली -1, लाहौल स्पीति -17, रोहतांग -7 और किन्नौर का न्यूनतम तापमान -12 डिग्री हो गया है।

लाहौल-स्पीति के रिहायशी इलाकों में भारी बर्फबारी से जनजीवन प्रभावित हुआ है। मंगलवार को लाहौल-स्पीति के हंसा में 10 सेंटीमीटर, किन्नौर के कल्पा में 9 और शिमला के खदराला में 6 सेंटीमीटर बर्फबारी हुई है। रोहतांग व बारलाचा दर्रे में दो फीट बर्फबारी हुई है। बर्फबारी के कारण लाहौल स्पीति प्रशासन ने लेह जाने वाले वाहनों को स्टिंगरी में रोक दिया है। पर्यटन स्थलों कुफरी, मनाली और डल्हौजी में कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ रही है। मौसम विभाग ने अगले 24 घंटों के दौरान शिमला सहित उच्च पर्वतीय क्षेत्रों में भारी बर्फबारी की चेतावनी जारी की है। 26 नवंबर तक मौसम खराब बना रह सकता है।

