पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सड़क परियोजना:ढली टनल से बाजार तक सड़क को चौड़ा करने का काम शुरू, 15 करोड़ आएगा खर्च

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ढली में सड़क को चौड़ा करने का काम शुरू कर दिया गया है।
  • अभी सड़क तंग हाेने के कारण सुबह-शाम लगता रहता है लंबा जाम

शिमला शहर में तंग सड़कों को चौड़ा किया जा रहा है, जिससे कि इन सड़कों पर ट्रैफिक सुचारू रूप से चल सके। इसी कड़ी में अब ढली में भी सड़क को चौड़ा किया जा रहा है। ढली टनल से लेकर बाजार तक इस सड़क की वाइडनिंग की जाएगी। इस पूरे कार्य पर करीब 15 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए जाएंगे।

वहीं ढली- मशोबरा बाइफरकेशन की वाइडनिंग का कार्य भी पूरा किया जा रहा है। इसके अलावा शहर में उन जगहों पर भी सड़कों को चौड़ा किया जाएगा, जहां अकसर जाम लगा रहता है। संजौली से ढली जाने वाली सड़क को चौड़ा करने का काम शुरू कर दिया गया है। इस सड़क को टनल से लेकर ढली बाजार तक पहले चरण में चौड़ा किया जा रहा है।

सब्जी मंडी के पास इसका काम शुरू कर दिया गया है। सड़क को उन जगहों पर सड़क को चौड़ा किया जाएगा जहां यह तंग है और इसको चौड़ा करने की संभावना भी है। ढली से संजौली चौक तक की कई जगहों को इसके लिए चिह्नित किया गया है। इससे सड़क कई जगह आठ से दस फुट तक चौड़ी होगी।

इसमें अधिकतर जगह हिल साइड पर कटिंग की जाएगी, वहीं जहां वैली साइड से बढ़ाने की संभावना है, वहां इसके लिए डंगे दिेए जाएंगे। इसके अलावा टनल के पास भी सड़क को चौड़ा किया जाएगा। इसके लिए यहां बनी नगर निगम की दुकानों को बाईपास की ओर हटाया जाएगा। इसके लिए यहां कमर्शियल कॉम्प्लेक्स बनेगा।

ढली-मशोबरा बाइफरकेशन की भी हो रही वाइडनिंग

ढली में मशोबरा बाइफरकेशन को भी चौड़ा करने का काम किया जा रहा है। इसके तहत मशोबरा की ओर जाने वाली सड़क को जंक्शन के पास चौड़ा किया जा रहा है। इस जगह पर कुफरी और मशोबरा की ओर से सड़कें मिलती हैं और ऐसे में यहां अकसर जाम लगा रहता है।

पर्यटन सीजन और सेब सीजन के दौरान गाड़ियों की संख्या बढ़ने से यहां जाम की स्थिति गंभीर हो जाती है। करीब 1.34 करोड़ रुपए की लागत किए जा रहे इस कार्य को शुरू कर दिया गया है।

संजौली जंक्शन में किया जाएगा काम

संजौली चौक के पास भी सड़क को चौड़ा किया जाएगा। यहां पर चारों ओर से सड़कें मिलती हैं और चौक तंग होने के कारण यहां अकसर गाड़ियों की लाइनें लगी रहती हैं। ऐसे में इस चौक की भी वाइडनिंग की जाएगी। इसके लिए चौक के आसपास बनी दुकानों को हटाया जाएगा। इन दुकानों के लिए साथ लक्कड़ बाजार और आईजीएमसी की ओर जाने वाली सड़क के बीच में एक कॉम्प्लेक्स बनाया जाएगा।

ट्रैफिक जाम से मिलेगा छुटकारा

शिमला स्मार्ट सिटी लिमेटिड के जीएम (टेक्निकल) नितिन गर्ग का कहना है कि ढली सड़क चौड़ा करने का काम शुरू कर दिया गया है। करीब 15 करोड़ की लागत से यह काम किया जा रहा। जिन जगहों पर संभावना है, वहां पर सड़क की वाइडनिंग की जाएगी। मशोबरा बाइफरकेशन को चौड़ा करने का काम भी जल्द पूरा कर दिया जाएगा। इससे इन एरिया में लगने वाले ट्रैफिक जाम से निजात मिलेगी

ट्रक व बड़े वाहन इसी रोड का करते हैं इस्तेमाल

ढली से टनल तक की सड़क से ट्रक व अन्य बड़े वाहन जाते हैं। शहर के अंदर से ट्रकों और अन्य सामान वाली गाड़ियों को दिन में ले जाने की इजाजत नहीं रहती है। ऐसे में ये सारी गाड़ियां ढली-भट्टाकुफर बाईपास से होकर भेजी जाती हैं।

ऊपरी शिमला से सेब सीजन के दौरान भी ट्रकों को ढली से मल्याणा और मैहली-शोघी बाईपास सड़क से भेजा जाता है। इसे इस सड़क पर ट्रैफिक बहुत ज्यादा रहता है। यही वजह है कि इस सड़क को चौड़ा किया जा रहा है। इस पूरे कार्य पर करीब 15 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए जा रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें