  Hindi News
  Local
  Himachal
  • Wine Smuggling: Royal Stag Brand Wine Bottles Brought For Sale From Haryana, 32 Boxes Recovered

शराब की तस्करी:हरियाणा से बेचने को लाए थे रॉयल स्टैग की बोतलें, 32 पेटियां बरामद, दो लोग गिरफ्तार

कुल्लूएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पिकअप से बरामद हुई अवैध शराब की पेटियां
  • 32 पेटियों में भरी थीं रॉयल स्टैग ब्रांड की अवैध 384 बोतलें
  • नाके पर खड़ी पुलिस को देखकर दोनों ने भगा ली थी पिकअप

हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुल्लू जिले में एक पिकअप से अवैध शराब की 32 पेटियां बरामद हुई हैं, जिन्हें बेचने के लिए हरियाणा से लाया गया था। पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए दो व्यक्तियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। एसपी कुल्लू गौरव सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस को शराब की तस्करी होने की सूचना मिली थी।

बताया गया था कि एक पिकअप वाहन में हरियाणा से पेटियां भरकर शराब बेचने के लिए कुल्लू लाई जा रही है। कार्रवाई करते हुए कुल्लू पुलिस की टीम ने सब्जी मंडी बंदरोल के पास नाका लगाया। इस दौरान एक पिकअप गाड़ी नजर आई तो पुलिस को देखकर चालक ने उसे भगा लिया। पुलिस टीम ने उसका पीछा किया।

लेकिन पिकअप चालक ने थोड़ी दूर जाकर गाड़ी को लिंक रोड पर घुमा लिया, जिससे पुलिस का शक और गहरा हो गया। फिर ओवरटेक करते हुए पुलिस की गाड़ी ने पिकअप को रोका और तलाश ली तो वाहन से 32 बेटियां बरामद हुईं, जिनमें 384 बोतलें रॉयल स्टैग ब्रांड की भरी थीं। पिकअप में क्रेट भर रखे थे और इन क्रेट के नीचे पेटियां छिपा रखी थीं।

पुलिस टीम ने शराब की पेटियों को कब्जे में लेकर पिकअप सवार दोनों व्यक्तियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। एसपी ने बताया कि दोनों व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करके कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। दोनों से पूछताछ जारी है। हम जानने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं कि इस मामले में और कौन-कौन लोग शामिल हैं।

