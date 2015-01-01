पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डी-लिमिटेशन:नगर निगम बनने से सोलन में दो नए वार्ड, सात वार्डों में शामिल एरिया बिगाड़ेंगे पुराने समीकरण

सोलन2 घंटे पहले
बसल कथेड़ का एरिया बन रहा न्यू वार्ड।
  • नगर निगम में मर्ज किए हैं बसाल, सलोगड़ा, पड़ग, सपरून, आंजी, शामती, कोठों और सेरी पंचायतों के कुछ हिस्से

नगर निगम सोलनके वार्डों की डी-लिमिटेशन की अधिसूचना जारी होने के बाद यह तय है कि नगर परिषद के 15 पुराने वार्डों में दो ही नए जोड़े गए हैं। नए वार्ड बेशक दो ही बने हैं,लेकिन वार्डों की डी-लिमिटेशन से कई वार्डों का एरिया इधर-उधर हुआ है तो सात वार्डों में मर्ज एरिया से इस बार चुनावी समीकरण बदल गए हैं। रबौण-आंजी और बसाल पट्‌टी-कथेड़ नए वार्डों में सियासत नई होगी तो पुराने वार्डों में भी कई बार जीते पार्षदों को भी चुनौतियों का सामना करना पड़ेगा। सोलन में पहले नगर निगम बनाने को लेकर संघर्ष चलता रहा। जब सरकार ने नगर निगम बनाने की घोषणा की तो पंचायतों को मिलाने के विरोध में खूब हो-हल्ला हुआ। सरकार ने भी बीच का रास्ता अपनाते हुए अब आठ पंचायतों के कुछ हिस्सों को ही नगर निगम में मिलाया है। सरकार और जिला प्रशासन का तर्क है कि यह क्षेत्र सेमी अर्बन हो गए हैं। विकास करने के लिए इन क्षेत्रों को नगर निगम में मिलाया जाना जरूरी है। जबकि दूसरी ओर पंचायती क्षेत्र को नगर निगम में मिलाने का विरोध कर रही ग्रामीण संघर्ष समिति इसका भी विरोध कर रही है। यह विरोध दिखावे का है या फिर लोग सही में नहीं चाहते कि उनके क्षेत्र का मर्जर हो। इसका असर आने वाले नगर निगम के चुनाव के रिजल्ट में देखने को मिल सकता है।

नए वार्डों में नई सियासत
नगर निगम सोलन में सिर्फ दो नए वार्ड बनाए गए हैं। रबौण-आंजी औरबसाल पट्‌टी-कथेड़। इन दोनों वार्डों में अधिकतर पंचायती क्षेत्र ही है। ऐसे में इस बार पंचायतों की राजनीति पार्षदों के चुनाव में सामने आएगी। बसाल पट्‌टी के साथ न्यू कथेड़ एरिया को जोड़ा गया है। यह क्षेत्र पहले भी बसाल पंचायत का हिस्सा रहा है। न्यू कथेड़ एरिया में अधिकतर लोग बाहरी हैं और यहां पर मकान बनाकर रह रहे हैं या फिर किराएदार हैं जबकि बसाल पट्‌टी में स्थानीय लोगों की जमीन भी नगर परिषद में आई है तो यहां के समीकरण रोचक होंगे। इसी तरह रबौण-आंजी वार्ड दो पंचायती क्षेत्रों को जाेड़कर बनाया गया है। रबौण सपरून पंचायत का हिस्सा रहा है तो आंजी गांव और आसपास का क्षेत्र आंजी पंचायत का। तो यहां भी पंचायतों की सियासत देखने को मिलेगी।

सात वार्डों के समीकरण होंगे प्रभावित
यूं तो डी-लिमिटेशन के बाद नगर निगम चुनाव में सभी वार्डों में थोड़ा-बहुत फेरबदल हुआ है, लेकिन सात वार्ड ऐसे हैं जिनमें पंचायतों का क्षेत्र मर्ज किया गया है। इन वार्डों में पुराने चुनावी समीकरण बिगड़ना लाजिमी है। सपरून पंचायत का कुछ हिस्सा एक और दो नंबर वार्ड में मिल रहा है। चार नंबर वार्ड में सलोगड़ा और पड़ग पंचायतों का एरिया मिल रहा है। सेरी पंचायत का एरिया तीन वार्डों 8, 9 और11 में शामिल हो रहा है। जबकि कोठों पंचायत का क्षेत्र 8,10 और 11नंबर वार्ड में मिल रहा है। 8 नंबर वार्ड से इस समय पूर्व नगर परिषद अध्यक्ष पवन गुप्ता और 11नंबर वार्ड से मौजूदा अध्यक्ष देवेंद्र ठाकुर पार्षद हैं। पंचायती एरिया मिलने से नगर परिषद के कई दिग्गज नेताओं को भी चुनौतियों का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। बसाल, सलोगड़ा, पड़ग,सपरून,आंजी,शामती,कोठों और सेरी पंचायतों के कुछ हिस्से नगर निगम में मर्ज किए गए हैं। इनमें से पांच पंचायतों में इस समय भाजपा विचारधारा के प्रधान हैं। यह प्रधान भी शुरूआत में ग्रामीण संघर्ष समिति में शामिल हुए थे, लेकिन सरकार विरोधी प्रदर्शन होेने के बाद यह जन प्रतिनिधि समिति से बाहर हो गए थे। अब यह देखना दिलचस्प होगा कि यह मर्जर किसी पार्टी के समर्थित उम्मीदवार के लिए संजीवनी या घातक साबित हो सकता है।

