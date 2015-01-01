पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड-19:हमीरपुर जिले में 36 लोग हुए कोरोना पॉजिटिव

हमीरपुर33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हमीरपुर अस्पताल में भी रोज आ रहे है कोरोना के मरीज।

हमीरपुर जिले में बुधवार को कुल 36 कोरोना के मरीज आए हैं। जिनमें रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट में 11 और आरटी पीसीआर में 25 लोग शामिल हैं। पॉजिटिव लोगों में हमीरपुर के दो लोग 53 वर्षीय व्यक्ति और 46 वर्षीय महिला, कृष्णानगर का 36 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, हाउसिंग बोर्ड काॅलोनी का 35 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, रोपा राजपूतां की एक महिला, गांव भोरंज का 40 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, खटवीं का 96 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, बारी का 65 वर्षीय व्यक्ति और वार्ड नंबर 8 नयानगर का 61 वर्षीय व्यक्ति शामिल है।

मेडिकल काॅलेज अस्पताल हमीरपुर में भी 25 और 22 वर्षीय दो युवतियों की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव आई है। जजरी के सात लोग 60 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, 44 वर्षीय महिला, 11 वर्षीय लड़की, 59 वर्षीय महिला, 45 वर्षीय महिला, 18 वर्षीय युवक और 12 वर्षीय लड़की शामिल है।

महारल की 40 और 21 वर्षीय दो महिलाएं, मैहरे का 44 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, नगरोटा के तीन बच्चे 9 वर्षीय लड़का, 7 वर्षीय लड़की और 11 वर्षीय लड़की भी संक्रमित पाई गई है। जिले में कोरोना टेस्ट पर जोर दिया जा रहा है। डॉ. सोनी ने बताया कि सभी स्वास्थ्य खंडों में डाॅक्टरों और स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की टीमें फील्ड में जाकर सैंपल ले रही हैं।

जिजवीं में ये लोग आए : जिजवीं की 42 वर्षीय महिला, हमीरपुर में कार्यरत 42 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, झनयारी क्षेत्र के गांव रियालड़ी का 23 वर्षीय युवक, नादौन का 45 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, गांव बेला के तीन लोग 33 वर्षीय महिला, 68 वर्षीय महिला और 11 वर्षीय लड़का पॉजिटिव आया है। इनके अलावा मेडिकल काॅलेज हमीरपुर में पांच लोगों 80 वर्षीय महिला, 76 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, 68 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, 59 वर्षीय व्यक्ति और 60 वर्षीय महिला की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव आई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें