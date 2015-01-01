पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:मोबाइल से फोटो खींचने को लेकर मारपीट का मामला दर्ज, सुजानपुर पुलिस ने पकड़ी शराब

हमीरपुर3 घंटे पहले
बड़सर पुलिस में मोबाइल से फोटो खींचने को लेकर मारपीट करने का मामला दर्ज किया गया है। चित्र के बड़ा गांव की एक महिला ने पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज करवाई है कि जव उसका देवर उसकी जमीन पर मकान बना रहा था तो शिकायतकर्ता अपने मोबाइल से उसका फोटो खींच रही थी। इसको लेकर देवर व उसके परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों ने उसका व उसकी बहन का रास्ता रोककर गाली-गलोच व मारपीट की। मारपीट से इन दोनों को चोटें आईं हैं ।

पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। वहीं एक अन्य मामले में पुलिस थाना सुजानपुर के तहत गश्त के दौरान पुलिस टीम ने एक व्यक्ति से शराब की बोतलें बरामद की है। पुलिस टीम गश्त व यातायात चेकिंग कर रही थी तो पलाही में सूचना के आधार पर वीर बगेरा गांव के प्रभुदयाल की दुकान जो पलाही में है, वहां से बिना लाइसेंस और परमिट के 4 बोतल देशी व 2 वोतल अंग्रेजी शराब बरामद की। एएसपी विजय सकलानी ने बताया कि मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

