भीषण सूखे का असर:गेहूं, लहसुन और प्याज की बिजाई का कार्य लटका

पधर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • महिला मंडल ने बैठक कर सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर गु्बार निकाला

जोगेंद्रनगर उपमंडल की ग्राम पंचायत कधार के किसानों में सिंचाई सुविधा न मिलने से प्रदेश सरकार और जल शक्ति महकमे के खिलाफ खासा आक्रोश है। पंचायत में जल शक्ति महकमे द्बारा गुम्मा-हार सिंचाई कुहल का निर्माण कार्य वर्ष 2018 से करवाया जा रहा है। लेकिन तीन सालों कार्य खटाई में पड़ा हुआ है। बीते अढ़ाई माह से मौसम की बेरुखी का सामना किसानों को करना पड़ रहा है।

सिंचाई सुविधा न होने से गंदम की बिजाई अब तक नही हो पाई है। ऐसे में महिला मंडल हार की महिलाएं सिंचाई सुविधा न मिलने से लामबंद हो गई हैं। बीते सोमवार को महिला मंडल की महिलाओं ने आपात बैठक का आयोजन कर सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर गुबार निकाला।

महिला मंडल हार की प्रधान संदीपा कुमारी, सचिव इंद्रा देवी, सदस्य गुड्डी, डोलमा, हेमलता, अंजली, रीना, सुमना, तारा देवी, लीला देवी, शांता देवी, रीता, संतोष कुमारी और नागो देवी सहित दो दर्जन महिलाओं ने कहा कि महकमे ने गुम्मा-हार सिंचाई योजना के टेंडर वर्ष 2017-18 में लगाए हैं। लेकिन ठेकेदार ने आधा अधूरा कार्य योजना का किया है।

केवल मात्र पाइपें बिछाई गई हैं जबकि मेन सोर्स हैड और मैनुअल वर्क कुछ नही किया है। दो साल पहले जो कार्य किया गया है वह भी क्षतिग्रस्त हो रहा है। विभाग इस ओर कोई ध्यान नही दे रहा है। जो आधी अधूरी कुल्ह बनी है वो भी जगह जगह से लीक हो चुकी है। जिसमे बारिश पड़ने से सारा पानी रास्ते मे आ जाता है।

महिलाओं के मुताबिक इस सिंचाई कुल्ह से हार, बरगुम्मा और घटासनी गांव की करीब दो सौ बीघा भूमि को लाभान्वित होगी। महिलाओं ने कहा कि क्षेत्र में बीते अढाई माह से सूखे के हालात बने हुए हैं। बादल बरसने का नाम नही ले रहे हैं। गंदम कि साथ साथ लहसुन और प्याज की बिजाई अधर में लटक गई है।

गुम्मा-हार सिंचाई योजना का निर्माण कार्य नाबार्ड के तहत किया जा रहा है। कोरोना के कारण लॉक डाउन में ठेकेदार की लेबर चले जाने से कार्य में देरी हुई है। दिवाली के बाद ठेकेदार ने कार्य युद्धस्तर पर शुरू करने को कहा है।
-सुषम नाग, सहायक अभियंता जल शक्ति विभाग जोगेंद्रनगर।

