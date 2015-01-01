पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Himachal
  NHAI Claims Fourlane Tender Of Fifth Package From Mattur To Jwalamukhi Will Be Final By December 15, Process Continues

उम्मीदें जगीं:एनएचएआई का दावा-मटौर से ज्वालामुखी तक पांचवें पैकेज के फोरलेन का टेंडर 15 दिसंबर तक होगा फाइनल, प्रोसेस जारी

हमीरपुर43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भूमि अधिग्रहण का काम 50 फीसदी तक पूरा हुआ
  • बाकी बचा काम भी 4 माह में करने का दावा

बजट की कमी के कारण अधर में लटक चुके पांच पैकेज में तैयार होने वाले शिमला-मटौर फोरलेन के एक पैकेज ज्वालामुखी-मटौर के निर्माण की उम्मीद जग गई है। एनएचएआई का दावा है कि इसका टेंडर 15 दिसंबर तक फाइनल हो जाएगा, टेंडर प्रोसेस जारी है। 40 किमी लंबी मौजूदा सड़क की लंबाई फोरलेन बनने के बाद 5 किलोमीटर घट जाएगी।

ट्रैफिक लोड इस सड़क पर ज्यादा होने की वजह से अब इसके निर्माण का प्रोसेस तेजी के साथ शुरू हो चुका है। भूमि अधिग्रहण का काम भी 50 फीसदी तक पूरा हो चुका है और बाकी का बचा हुआ काम भी तकरीबन 4 माह के भीतर मुकम्मल हो जाएगा। काबिले गौर है कि पिछले साढ़े तीन साल से इस फोरलेन को लेकर जितनी बातें हुई हैं, असल में काम उतना नहीं हुआ और पिछले महीने तो मंत्रालय ने इसके निर्माण से ही हाथ पीछे खींच लिए थे।

फोरलेन बनाने में दिक्कत कहां, इस पर हाईवे अथॉरिटी से लेकर नेताओं तक सभी मौन

काबिले गौर यह है कि शिमला-मटौर फोरलेन को पांच पैकेजों में बनाने की कवायद शुरू हुई थी। बाकी के पैकेज बनेंगे या नहीं? उन पर ब्रेक जारी रहेगी, इस पर तो एनएचएआई अभी खामोश है। लेकिन ज्वालामुखी-मटौर के टेंडर प्रोसेस और भूमि अधिग्रहण के काम को लेकर उम्मीद यही है कि अगले साल के शुरू में इसका काम शुरू हो जाएगा। मंत्रालय द्वारा इसके निर्माण से हाथ पीछे खींच लेने के कारण सत्तारूढ़ भाजपा के नेताओं से भी सवाल पूछे जा रहे हैं, लेकिन जवाब नहीं मिल रहा है। मुख्यमंत्री कह रहे हैं मामला उठाया गया है, मौजूदा रोड को भी और बेहतर बनाया जाएगा। यही बात सांसद और केंद्रीय वित्त राज्य मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर भी कह रहे हैं। अब असल में दिक्कत कहां है? यह सच्चाई जनता के सामने नहीं आ पा रही है।

बायबिलिटी का कारण ट्रैफिक लोड
धर्मशाला व कांगड़ा के लिए ज्वालामुखी और रानीताल से देहरा के लिए दो मार्ग हैं। इन दोनों पर काफी ट्रैफिक रहता है जो रानीताल में एक ही सड़क से होकर कांगड़ा-मटौर तक जाता है। दलील दी गई है कि इस ट्रैफिक लोड के कारण कम से कम इस पांचवें पैकेज की बायबिलिटी बनती है,इसीलिए ये प्रोसेस जारी रहे।

फोरलेन कहां से कहां तक फोरलेन मटौर से बाया बाणगंगा व कांगड़ा रेलवे स्टेशन से होकर निकलेगा, जो ज्वालामुखी में कथोग के पास जंक्शन के रूप में मुकम्मल होगा। यहां पर ज्वालामुखी में आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं के लिए पार्किंग बनेगी।

टेंडर प्रोसेस के लिए काम जारी है। उम्मीद है, 15 दिसंबर के आसपास पूरा हो जाएगा। इस रोड पर ज्वालामुखी और देहरा की तरफ वाहनों की आवाजाही का लोड काफी ज्यादा है और इसी वजह से इस पैकेज के निर्माण के लिए अब प्रोसेस जारी हो चुका है। 50 फ़ीसदी भूमि अधिग्रहण का काम मुकम्मल हो चुका है। 4 माह में ये पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। तब तक आधी से ज्यादा भूमि अवाॅर्ड कर दी जाएगी।मार्च तक भूमि अधिग्रहण की जाने वाली भूमि का मुआवजा भी संबंधितों को दे दिया जाएगा। बाकी पैकेजों का क्या बनेगा, अभी जानकारी नहीं है। शिमला को जोड़ने वाले एनएचकी मेंटेनेंस का काम एनएचएआई के पास ही रहेगा।
-योगेश राउत, डायरेक्टर एनएचएआई हमीरपुर।

