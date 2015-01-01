पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एमओयू पर हस्ताक्षर:इंजीनियरिंग के क्षेत्र में कौशल विकास को मिल कर बढ़ावा देंगे एनआईटी व तकनीकी यूनिवर्सिटी

हमीरपुर44 मिनट पहले
हमीरपुर-राष्ट्रीय प्रौद्योगिक संस्थान (एनआईटी) हमीरपुर और हिमाचल प्रदेश टेक्निकल देश को बेहत्तर इंजीनियर देने के लिए एमओयू हुआ साइन।

राष्ट्रीय प्रौद्योगिक संस्थान (एनआईटी) हमीरपुर और हिमाचल प्रदेश टेक्निकल देश को बेहत्तर इंजीनियर देने के लिए मिल कर काम करेंगे। एनआईटी और तकनीकी यूनिवर्सिटी ने एक समझौता ज्ञापन (एमओयू) पर हस्ताक्षर किए हैं, जिसमें इंजीनियरिंग के क्षेत्र में तकनीकी आधारित कौशल विकास, शिक्षा व अनुसंधान को बढ़ावा देना है।

तकनीकी यूनिवर्सिटी के कुलपति प्रो. एसपी बंसल व एनआईटी के निदेशक डाॅ. ललित अवस्थी की गरिमामयी उपस्थिति में एनआईटी के कुलसचिव डॉ. योगेश गुप्ता और तकनीकी यूनिवर्सिटी के कुलसचिव अनुपम ठाकुर ने एमओयू पर हस्ताक्षर किए। इस दौरान अधिष्ठाता शैक्षणिक प्रो. कुलभूषण चंदेल व अधिष्ठाता अभियांत्रिकी डॉ. धीरेंद्र शर्मा भी मौजूद रहे। एमओयू के अनुसार अब दोनों संस्थानों ने आगामी तीन साल के लिए इंजीनियरिंग के क्षेत्र में संयुक्त रूप से काम करने की योजना बनाई है, जिसमें स्नातक, स्नातकोत्तर सहित शोधार्थियों के लिए बेहत्तर सुविधा मुहैया करवाना है। इसके अलावा दोनों संस्थानों के स्टूडेंटस और शोधार्थी एक-दूसरे संस्थान के संसाधनों को प्रयोग करेंगे।

एनआईटी हमीरपुर ने प्लेसमेंट गतिविधियों के लिए यूनिवर्सिटी को अपने आधारिक संरचना (इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर) देने की हामी भरी है। आगामी तीन साल में विद्यार्थियों के हितों के लिए दोनों तकनीकी संस्थान प्रत्येक संसाधन का अधिक प्रभावी उपयोग को बढ़ावा देने के लिए करेंगे, ताकि स्टूडेंटस व शोधार्थियों को बेहत्तर अवसर प्रदान किए जा सकें। टेक्निकल यूनिवर्सिटी के कुलपति प्रो. एसपी बंसल ने कहा कि एनआईटी हमीरपुर के साथ इंजीनियरिंग के क्षेत्र में मिल कर काम करने के लिए एमओयू हुआ है। एमओयू के अनुसार स्नातक, स्नातकोत्तर व पीएचडी के शोधार्थियों और शिक्षकों के कौशल आधारित प्रशिक्षण, संकाय विकास कार्यक्रम संयुक्त रूप किए जाएंगे, जिसके लिए कार्यशाला, सेमीनार और व्याख्यान का ऑनलाइन व ऑफलाइन आयोजन किया जाएगा।

