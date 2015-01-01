पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जारी नोटिस:सरकाघाट के स्कूलों में कोरोना फैलने पर प्रिंसिपल को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी

सरकाघाट2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उपमंडल सरकाघाट की दो वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालयों भद्रवाद और आदर्श विद्यालय सरकाघाट के प्रधानाचार्यों को ज़िलाधीश मंडी के आदेशानुसार दोनों विद्यालयों के प्रधानाचार्यों को उनके स्कूलों में कोविड 19 विस्फोटक स्थिति में पंहुचने के कारणों को स्पष्ट करने के लिए कहा है। इसके लिए एसडीएम ज़फ़र इक़बाल को जांच अधिकारी नियुक्त किया गया है।

एसडीएम सरकाघाट ने अपनी जांच शुरू करते हुए दोनों प्रधानाचार्यों को पत्र लिखकर कारण स्पष्ट करने को कहा है।इस संदर्भ में जब आदर्श विद्यालय सरकाघाट के प्रधानाचार्य अश्विनी शर्मा से बात की गई तो उन्होंने बताया कि उन्होंने स्कूल के हर कक्षा के कमरों में दो दो ऑटोमैटिक उच्च कोटि के सेनिटाइजर उपकरण लगाए हैं। प्रातः काल स्कूल गेट पर विद्यार्थियों और अध्यापकों की थर्मल सकैनिंग की जाती है और प्रतिदिन सुबह स्कूल परिसर की भी सेनिटेशन की जाती है ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंस्टेशन पर संतरे बेचे, गाड़ी धोई, ऑर्केस्ट्रा में की-बोर्ड बजाया, फिर खड़ी की 400 करोड़ की कंपनी - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें