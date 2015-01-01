पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:सगे भाइयों ने की नाबालिग के साथ जोर जबरदस्ती, पिता की शिकायत पर दोनों पर केस

ऊना3 घंटे पहले
जिला के एक गांव में नाबालिगा के साथ जोर जबरदस्ती किए जाने का सनसनीखेज मामला सामने आया है। पुलिस ने पीड़िता के पिता की शिकायत के आधार पर घटना के संबंध में दो सगे भाइयों के खिलाफ पास्को एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज करते हुए मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक पुलिस को दी शिकायत में पीड़िता के पिता ने बताया कि वह टाहलीवाल इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया के किसी औद्योगिक इकाई में कार्यरत है। इसी के तहत जब वह अपनी ड्यूटी पर तैनात था तो उसकी बेटी ने उसे फोन करके बताया कि उसी के गांव के दो सगे भाई उसे जबरदस्ती घसीटते हुए पशुशाला में ले गए लेकिन जब उसने शोर मचाया तो वह उसे छोड़कर मौके से भाग खड़े हुए।

आरोपियों के भाग जाने के बाद बेटी ने फौरन अपने पिता को फोन करके घटना की जानकारी दी। जिसके बाद घर पहुंचे पिता ने बेटी से सारी सच्चाई जानने के बाद जिला मुख्यालय के महिला थाना पहुंच दोनों आरोपियों के खिलाफ पुलिस को शिकायत सौंपी।

एसपी ऊना अर्जित सेन ठाकुर ने बताया कि पुलिस ने घटना के संबंध में पीड़िता के पिता की शिकायत के आधार पर दोनों आरोपियों के खिलाफ पोस्को एक्ट की धारा 8 और आईपीसी की धारा 354 और 34 के तहत केस दर्ज करते हुए मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

