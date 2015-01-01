पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्रतियोगिता:छात्रों की आंखों में दुनिया को बदलने की दिखी क्षमता

हमीरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हमीरपुर में एनआईटी के हल्ट प्राइज के आयोजन में हिस्सा लेते प्रतिभागी।
  • एनआईटी के हल्ट प्राइज का आयोजन, इकीगाई की टीम प्रथम,क्यूइसीन रही दूसरे नंबर पर

राष्ट्रीय प्रौद्योगिकी संस्थान हमीरपुर की टीम ने एक अंतरराष्ट्रीय कार्यक्रम हल्ट प्राइज का आयोजन किया। जिसमें 150 से अधिक प्रतिभागियों और 50 टीमों ने हिस्सा लिया। इवेंट काफी सफल रहा। कार्यक्रम में देश के कई बड़े उद्यमियों और प्रतिभागियों ने मार्गदर्शन किया। कार्यक्रम को ऑनलाइन और डिजिटल रूप से आयोजित किया गया था।

टीमों ने पूरे भारत में घरों पर बैठे न्यायाधीशों और सदस्यों के साथ अपने विचार पेश किए। वैश्विक स्तर पर हल्ट समुदाय द्वारा प्रदान किए गए। इस वर्ष का विषय खाद्य संरक्षण और रोकथाम पर आधारित था। छात्रों ने इसके आधार पर विभिन्न समाधान प्रस्तुत किए। उन्होंने दुनिया में बदलाव लाने और विश्व स्तर पर लाखों लोगों को प्रभावित करने के लिए अपनी कल्पना के साथ-साथ व्यावहारिक ज्ञान का उपयोग किया।

कई महीनों की कड़ी मेहनत और प्रयासों के बाद, टीम आईएसटीई, जिसने इस कार्यक्रम में संस्थान और संकायों से सराहना मिली। हल्ट पुरस्कार परिसर के निदेशक निमिष लाटा ने इस आयोजन की सफलता का श्रेय अपनी टीम को दिया और उन्हें धन्यवाद दिया।

निर्दशक प्रोफेसर डॉ. ललित अवस्ती, संकाय समन्वयक डॉ. रोहित धीमान, एसोसि‍एट डीन डॉ. विजय शंकर डोगरा ने पूरे आयोजन की सराहना की और अपने छात्रों के अद्भुत विचारों का समर्थन किया। छात्रों के विचारों को सुनने के बाद घटनाओं के न्यायाधीश बहुत खुश थे। उन्होंने घोषणा की कि छात्रों की दृष्टि में दुनिया को बदलने की क्षमता है।

सभी टीमों द्वारा सफल पिचिंग के बाद, तीन विजेताओं की घोषणा न्यायाधीशों द्वारा की गई। पहली टीम टीम इकीगाई थी। उनके विचार को काफी सराहा गया। दूसरा पुरस्कार टीम क्यूइसीन को दिया गया और तीसरा पुरस्कार टीम केट्रोवैसर को दिया गया। पहली टीम क्षेत्रीय प्रतियोगिता के लिए क्वालीफाई कर चुकी है, जहां राष्ट्र भर के प्रतिभागी भाग लेंगे और आगे का विजेता विश्व के हल्ट प्रतियोगिता में जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें