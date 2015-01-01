पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस की कार्रवाई:ठगी के मास्टरमाइंड नाइजीरियन युवक ने पुलिस की पूछताछ में किया अहम खुलासे

पालमपुर2 घंटे पहले
अक्टूबर 2019 को उपमंडल पालमपुर की ग्राम पंचायत सिद्धपुर की एक महिला से साइबर क्राइम के अंतर्गत करीबन 48 लाख रुपए की ठगी के एक अन्य आरोपी नाइजीरियन निवासी 35 वर्षीय प्रिंस को गिरफ्तार किया है। ठगी के मास्टरमाइंड नाइजीरियन युवक ने पुलिस पूछताछ के दौरान अहम खुलासा करते हुए कहा है कि वह स्वंय ही देशभर में इस नेटवर्क का सरगना तथा इसे अकेले ही हैंडल भी करता था।

प्रिंस ने पुलिस को पूछताछ में बताया कि वह फर्जी बैंक खाते में ठगी के शिकार लोगों से पैसे लिए मंगवा कर तथा तथा मौज मस्ती करने के बाद अपने संपर्क में आए लोगों के खातों को खरीदता एवं उनका इस्तेमाल ठगी के शिकार लोगों से पैसे मंगवाने में भी करता था।

सिद्ध पुर पंचायत की एक महिला भी इस ठग की शिकार हुई थी बाद में पुलिस की शरण में आई महिला से ठगी का पुलिस 1 वर्ष तक सुराग ना लगा पाई थी।

