अपराध:एचआरटीसी बस में सफर कर रहे युवक से 632 ग्राम चरस बरामद

कुल्लूएक घंटा पहले
कुल्लू जिला की भुंतर पुलिस की एक टीम ने बजौरा में लगे नाके पर चैकिंग के दौरान एक युवक से चरस बरामद की है पुलिस ने चरस को अपने कब्जे में लेकर युवक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पुलिस अधीक्षक कुल्लू गौरव सिंह ने बताया कि भुंतर थाना की एक टीम जब बजौरा चैक पोस्ट पर नाकेबंदी पर थी और चैकिंग कर रही थी तो इस दौरान एक एचआरटीसी की बस में सफर कर रहे युवक की शक के आधार पर तलाशी ली गई तो उसके पास से 932 ग्राम चरस बरामद की गई। उन्होंने बताया कि चरस के साथ गिरफ्तार किए गए व्यक्ति की पहचान 25 वर्षीय साहिल नेगी पुत्र नोरबू राम निवासी वालावेहड कुल्लू के रूप में हुई है। उन्होंने बताया कि उक्त व्यक्ति को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज कर चरस को अपने कब्जे में ले लिया है। व्यक्ति इस चरस को कहां से लाया था और कहां लेकर जा रहा था इसकी पुलिस छानबीन करने में जुटी है।

