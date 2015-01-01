पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन ठगीं:बैंक मैनेजर बनकर महिला से खाते की डिटेल ली, ऑनलाइन उड़ाए पौने 3 लाख रुपए

कुल्लूएक घंटा पहले
कुल्लू पुलिस ने ऑनलाईन ठगी के मामले में झारखंड के तीन शातिरों को गिरफ्तार कर कुल्लू लाया है। 13 जुलाई को सदर थाना कुल्लू में एक महिला ने शिकायत दर्ज कराई कि उन्हें एक फोन कॉल आया जिसमें एक व्यक्ति ने खुद को बैंक मैनेजर बता कर उससे बैंक अकाउंट नंबर, एटीएम पिन व ओटीपी की जानकारी ले ली और फिर महिला के अकाउंट से उनकी पेंशन के 2 लाख 73 हजार रुपए निकाल लिए।

महिला ने उस समय पुलिस को शिकायत की थी। लिहाजा पुलिस ने इस मामले में छानबीन करने के लिए एक विशेष जांच टीम गठित की थी जो मामले की छानबीन कर रही थी। लिहाजा अब इस टीम ने 3 शातिरों 27 वर्षीय फारूख ज़ारा पुत्र स्व. दुखान ज़ारा रानीतार ज़मताड़ा झारखंड, 37 वर्षीय मोहिद जारा पुत्र काशीम ज़ारारानीतार जमताड़ा झारखंड और 23 वर्षीय साजिद अंसारी पुत्र मासूद अंसरी ज़मताडा झारखंड निवासी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

एसपी गौरव सिंह ने बताया कि कुल्लू पुलिस की इस विशेष टीम में उप निरीक्षक नागदेव, रिंकू के अलावा योगेंद्र कुमार, करम चंद, समसूर, अमर सिंह, प्रवीण कुमार, आशा, सुशमा, विक्रांत, सोनू शामिल थे जो इस मामले में झारखंड गए थे। टीम ने तीन शातिरों को गिरफ्तार कर कुल्लू पहुंचाया है।

