साइबर क्राइम ब्रांच की कार्रवाई:मनाली से चैनल का नकली अधिकारी गिरफ्तार, मनाली से चैनल का नकली अधिकारी गिरफ्तार

कुल्लू4 घंटे पहले
(गौरीशंकर) कुल्लू पुलिस की साइबर क्राइम ब्रांच ने एक नकली मैसेज भेजकर ठगी करने वाले शातिर को गिरफ्तार किया है जो यहां एक चैनल का नकली अधिकारी बनकर रह रहा था। उक्त व्यक्ति के पास से पुलिस ने एक बोलैरो कैंपर वाहन, 6 सिम कार्ड, 2 मोबाईल फोन, 1 पेन ड्राईव, 6 पासबुक, 2 चैक बुक, 3 एटीएम कार्ड, तीन आधार कार्ड जिसमें एक अरविंद नाम का है उसे अपने कब्जे में ले लिया है।

एसपी कुल्लू गौरव सिंह ने बताया कि हाल ही में मनाली में शातिर मनाली में 10,000 रुपए महीना कमरा किराए पर लोगों को फ्रॉड करने की कोशिश कर रहा था। कहता थाा कि वह डिस्कवरी चैनल में काम करता है। उन्होंने बताया कि आरोपी इतना चालाक है कि इसने अरविंद व्यक्ति के नाम से एक नकली आधार कार्ड बना रखा है जिसका प्रयोग करके यह मनाली में एक क्वार्टर लेकर रह रहा था।

इसका असली नाम सौरव मित्रा 30 है जाे नाडिया वेस्ट बंगाल का रहने वाला है। वह सबको अपना नाम यह अरविंद बताता है यह नकली आधार कार्ड इसने चंडीगढ़ से बनवाया है।

एक कंपनी के डिलीवरी ब्वॉय ने की थी शिकायत

एसपी ने बताया कि मनाली में एक प्राइवेट कंपनी में डिलीवरी ब्वॉय ने शिकायत की थी कि करीब 20 से 25 दिन पहले एक आदमी कंपनी के दफ्तर मनाली में आया। उसने कोई लैपटॉप ऑनलाइन ऑर्डर कर रखा हैै। उस आर्डर को उस व्यक्ति को देने के समय कैश ऑन डिलीवरी का ऑप्शन दिया गया था उस आदमी से डिलीवरी ब्वॉय ने लैपटॉप लेने के एवज में कैश देने बात की।

उस आदमी ने कहा कि उसके पास अभी कैश नहीं है और न ही वह कोई गूगल पे इत्यादि चलाता है परंतु वह नेट बैंकिंग से डिलीवरी बॉय को 30000 रुपए दे सकता है। डिलीवरी ब्वाॅय के पास कंपनी का कोई ऐसा अकाउंट नंबर उपलब्ध नहीं था इसलिए डिलीवरी ब्वॉय ने अपना बैंक अकाउंट उसको दे दिया।

उस लड़के ने 30000 का एक मैसेज डिलीवरी ब्वॉय के मोबाइल पर भिजवाया जिसमें लिखा था कि 30000 रुपए आपके खाते में जमा हो गए हैं। जब साइबर पुलिस ने चैक किया तो यह मैसेज नकली था, पैसा उसके खाते में नहीं आए थे।

बिहार में दूसरे व्यक्ति से मिलकर कर चुका है 8 लाख की ठगी
पूछताछ में पता चला है कि यह बहुत बड़ा ठग है। बिहार में एक लड़के के साथ 8 लाख रुपए की ठगी की है। शिमला में भी चैनल के लिए लोगों को काम करने के लिए धोखाधड़ी से शूट करवाए। उनसे 3 लाख 30 हजार रुपया ठगा, इसके पश्चात इसने किन्नौर के भी कुछ लोगों के साथ 4.5 लाख की ठगी की है।

एसपी कुल्लू गौरव सिंह ने बताया कि उक्त व्यक्ति के खिलाफ पहले ही तीन मामले दर्ज है जिसमें एक आईपीसी की धारा 406, 420, 411 के तहत रामपुर जिला के गया थाने में दर्ज है। जबकि दूसरा सिविल लाइन जिला गया में 406, 420 आईपीसी और एक अन्य मामला 406, 420 और 411 के तहत 2018 में दर्ज है और अब मनाली थाना में भी आईपीसी की धारा 420 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

