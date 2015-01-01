पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एचआरटीसी की बस सेवा शुरू:देवधार, नेऊली, थरमाण, जगोट गांवों को जल्द मिलेगी बस सुविधा

कुल्लूएक घंटा पहले
ज्वाइंट इंस्पेक्शन कमेटी ने वीरवार को जांच करके सुविधा शुरू करने की तैयारी की।
  • ज्वाइंट इंस्पेक्शन कमेटी ने की जांच, अब बस सुविधा शुरू करने की तैयारी
  • एसडीएम कुल्लू, परिवहन, लोक निर्माण विभाग ने किया सड़क का निरीक्षण

जिला मुख्यालय के साथ लगती खराहल घाटी में महज तीन किलोमीटर सड़क में एचआरटीसी की बस सेवा शुरू होने का रास्ता साफ हो गया है। नेउली से जगोट तक करीब तीन किलोमीटर की इस सड़क में अब बस दौडेंगी और देवधार, नेउली, थरमाण, ग्राहण और जगोट के लोगों को अब अपने घर द्वार में बस सेवा मिल जाएगी।

हालांकि यह सड़क 1990 में बननी शुरू हुई थी और तीन किलोमीटर सड़क बनकर तैयार भी हो गई थी और क्षेत्र के लोगों की बार बार मांग करने पर भी इस रोड़ में बस सेवा शुरू नहीं हो पा रही थी और एचआरटीसी बिजलीमहादेव रोड़ से इस रोड़ में बस ले जाने के लिए बस को न मुड़ पाने का बहाना करके बस सेवा नहीं चला रहे थे लेकिन अब इसका समाधान निकाल लिया गया है। एचआरटीसी बस को भले ही मुड़ने के लिए करीब एक किलोमीटर आगे डोभी तक जाना पडे लेकिन इस सड़क पर बस सुविधा शुरू की जाएगी। बाकायदा इसके लिए एसडीएम कुल्लू की अध्यक्षता वाली ज्वाइंट इंस्पेक्शन कमेटी ने इस रोड़ में बस ले जाकर ज्वाईंट इंस्पेक्शन की है। जिसमें निर्णय लिया गया है कि भले ही बस को इस रोड़ में ले जाने के लिए आधा किलोमीटरआगे बिजलीमहादेव रोड़ में डोभी तक जाना पडे लेकिन क्षेत्र के लोगों को बस सेवा मुहैया करवाई जाएगी। लिहाजा अब एचआरटीसी ने इस रूट पर बस सेवा शुरू करने की औपचारिकताएं शुरू कर दी है।

बहरहाल, एसडीएम कुल्लू अमित गुलेरिया की अध्यक्षता में परिवहन विभाग, लोक निर्माण विभाग, राजस्व विभाग के अधिकारियों ने सड़क का सामूहिक निरीक्षण कर लिय है। इसमें 52 सीटर बस से ट्रायल किया गया। देवधार गांव के पास शुरू में मोड़ पर सड़क तंग होने के कारण बस को करीब एक किलोमीटर आगे डोभी गांव के पास मोड़ काट कर नेऊली थरमाण ग्राहण जमोट तक बस को पहुंचाया गया। इस दौरान जिन जिन स्थानों में सड़क तंग पाई गई वहां लोक निर्माण विभाग को सड़क को चौड़ा करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। एसडीएम कुल्लू अमित गुलेरिया का कहना है कि हाल ही में किंजा में हुए जनमंच में नेऊली पंचायत के ग्रामीणों ने बस चलाने की मांग उठाई थी और यह ग्रामीणों की जायज मांग थी। सड़क को इस वर्ष मार्च माह में बस के लिए पास भी किया गया था। लेकिन सड़क में अभी भी कई जगह सड़क तंग है जिसके लिए जिसके लिए ज्वाइंट इंस्पेक्शन की है ।

