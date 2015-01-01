पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने जिंदा बुजुर्ग महिला की बना दी डेथ समरी

कुल्लू7 घंटे पहले
  • पॉजिटिव महिला की नेरचौक में अचानक हुई थी कार्डिएक अरेस्ट से मौत
  • अब नेरचौक मेडिकल कॉलेज और लाहौल स्पीति स्वास्थ्य विभाग दे रहा है सफाई

स्वास्थ्य विभाग लाहौल स्पीति ने एक जिंदा बुजूर्ग महिला की डेथ समरी तैयार कर ली है। जबकि महिला कुल्लू के तेगूबेहड अस्पताल में सामान्य हालत में उपचाराधीन है। लाहौल स्पीति स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने 22 नवंबर की डेथ समरी तैयार की है जिसमें लाहौल स्पीति से संबंध रखने वाली एक 85 वर्षीय महिला की मौत दर्शाई गई है।

डेथ समरी में दिखाया गया है कि कोरोना पॉजिटिव महिला की मौत नेरचौक में अचानक कार्डिएक अरेस्ट आने से मौत हुई है। चीफ मेडिकल ऑफिसर लाहौल स्पीति एट केलांग के हस्ताक्षरयुक्त इस रिपोर्ट में 21 नवम्बर को महिला की मौत हुई बतायी गई है। रिपोर्ट में लिखा गया है कि उक्त महिला 11 नवम्बर को कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई।

उसके बाद 19 नवम्बर को महिला को डीसीएच नेरचौक के लिए रैफर किया गया। उसके बाद 21 को मौत हुई दर्शायी गई है। जब इस रिपोर्ट की सूचना मरीज के परिजनों को मिली तो उन्होंने लाहौल स्पीति स्वास्थ्य विभाग से जबाव तलबी की।

पीडि़त महिला नेरचौक पहुंची ही नहीं...

दरअसल लाहौल के गौंधला क्षेत्र की एक कोरोना पाॅजिटिव महिला को 19 नबंवर को नैरचोक के लिए रेफर किया गया। लेकिन कुल्लू पहुंचने पर महिला मरीज की तबीयत बिगडने पर परिजनों ने उसे कुल्लू के तेगूबेहड स्थित कोविड सेंटर में भर्ती करवा दिया।

महिला के रिश्तेदार राजीव गुलेपा ने बताया कि उनकी बुआ तेगूबेहड कोविड सेंटर में उपचाराधीन है ओर उनका स्वास्थ्य सामान्य है। नैरचोक मेडिकल काॅलेज बुआ की मौत की रिपोर्ट जारी करना बेहद शर्मनाक है। कहा कि बुआ के संदर्भ में इस तरह की झूठी खबर फैलने से सभी परेशान हो गए।

क्या कहते हैं सीएमओ ...

क्षेत्रीय अस्पताल केलांग के सीएमओ डॉ. एमएल बंधू का कहना है कि हम हर रोज पोर्टल में देखकर डेथ समरी तैयार करते हैं। पोर्टल में महिला की मौत दर्शायी गई है। पोर्टल में महिला की मौत नेरचौक में हुई बतायी गई है। जिसके आधार पर हमने समरी तैयारी की थी लेकिन आज पता चला है कि महिला जिवित है और कुल्लू के तेगूबेहड अस्पताल में उपचाराधीन है।

ऐसे में अब रैक्टीफिकेशन के लिए लिखा गया है ताकि इसे दुरूस्त किया जा सके। क्या बोले-डीसीएच नेरचौक के एमएस उधर, डीसीएच नेरचौक के एमएस जीवानंद का कहना है कि कोविड पीडित महिला नेरचौक को नेरचौक नहीं पहुंचाया गया है। इसलिए नेरचौक में न तो महिला के एडमिट होने का कोई रिकार्ड है और न ही डिस्चार्ज और डेथ का रिकार्ड।

ऐसे में महिला की डेथ कैसे ऑनालाईन पोर्टल में दर्ज हुई है इसके बारे में कुछ नहीं कहा जा सकता। नेरचौक की ओर से किसी भी तरह की ऐसी कोई जानकारी नहीं दी गई है और न ही रिपोर्ट बनाई गई है।

