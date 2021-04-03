पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भास्कर खास:जिला परिषद के अध्यक्ष-उपाध्यक्ष के चुनाव में नहीं पहुंचा कोई भी सदस्य

कुल्लू2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भाजपा में अब तक जिला परिषद पर नहीं बन पाई सहमति, आजाद के सिर सज सकता है ताज
  • एक सप्ताह से लगातार बैठकों का दौर लेकिन कोई भी साबित नहीं कर पाया बहुमत गौरीशंकर

कुल्लू जिला की 14 सदस्यों वाली जिला परिषद के अध्यक्ष और उपाध्यक्ष का चुनाव नहीं हो पाया है और ये चुनाव 6 फरवरी तक टल गए हैं। हालांकि जिप अध्यक्ष उपाध्यक्ष के चुनाव करने की तिथि 4 फरवरी तय की गई थी, लेकिन जिला परिषद भवन में 14 में से किसी भी सदस्य ने हाजिरी नहीं भरी।

बेशक निरमंड के चायल वार्ड से जीतकर आए सीपीआईएम विचारधारा के पूर्ण ठाकुर जरूर जिला परिषद कार्यालय के आसपास दिखाई दिए लेकिन निर्धारित समय में किसी भी सदस्य ने हाल के भीतर अपनी हाजिरी नहीं भरी। इससे साफ जाहिर है कि अभी तक न तो भाजपा बहुमत साबित करने की स्थिति में हैं और न ही कांग्रेस अपनी गेम बना पाई है। भाजपा ने हालांकि लझेरी वार्ड से जीतकर आए जीवन ठाकुर को जिला परिषद अध्यक्ष पद के लिए अपना दावेदार के रूप में प्रस्तुत किया है लेकिन जीवन ठाकुर को लेकर भाजपा के भीतर अभी तक सहमति नहीं बन पाई है।

आनी के दलाश वार्ड से रिकाॅर्ड मतों से आजाद रूप से जीतकर आए पंकज परमार भी जिला परिषद अध्यक्ष की दौड़ में आ गए हैं। ऐसे में भाजपा के जीवन का खेल खराब होता दिखाई दे रहा है, लेकिन भाजपा अभी भी जोड़तोड़ और सदस्यों को मनाने में लगी हुई है।

मुख्यमंत्री तक पहुंचाए आजाद पर नहीं बनी बात

जिला कुल्लू में अध्यक्ष और उपाध्यक्ष पद पर भाजपा समर्थित जिप पाषर्दाें को विराजमान करने के लिए जिला कुल्लू भाजपा आजाद जीते भाजपा पृष्ठभूमि के जिप सदस्यों को मुख्यमंत्री तक पहुंचा चुके हैं लेकिन उसके बाद भी भाजपा की बात बनती हुई दिखाई नहीं दे रही है।

लिहाजा अभी जिला कुल्लू में मंत्री गोविंद सिंह ठाकुर, विधायक किशोरी लाल, सुरेंद्र शौरी सहित जिला भाजपा अध्यक्ष भीमसेन शर्मा सहित वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता महेश्वर सिंह जैसे दिग्गज नेता सामजस्य बैठाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। जबकि इससे पहले पिछले एक सप्ताह से आजाद उम्मीदवारों के साथ बातचीत चल रही है। लेकिन चर्चा है आजाद उम्मीदवार ने भाजपा के समक्ष शर्त रखी है कि उन्हें अध्यक्ष का पद दिया जाए लेकिन भाजपा आनी के लझेरी बार्ड से पार्टी समर्थित जीतकर आए जीवन ठाकुर की पैरवी कर रही है। अब देखना यह है कि भाजपा जीवन ठाकुर के लिए पैरवी करने में 6 फरवरी को कामयाव हो पाती है या फिर अध्यक्ष पद आजाद जिप सदस्य को सौंपना पड़ेगा।

6 को सािबत करना होगा बहुमत

उपायुक्त डाॅ. ऋचा वर्मा का कहना है कि जिला परिषद अध्यक्ष उपाध्यक्ष के चुनाव 4 फरवरी को रखे गए थे, लेकिन आज कोई भी सदस्य हाजिर नहीं हुआ। ऐसे में अब जिला परिषद के 14 सदस्यों को यह सूचना दी जा रही है कि वे अब 6 फरवरी को 11 से 1 बजे के बीच जिला परिषद हाल में पहुंचकर अध्यक्ष उपाध्यक्ष के चुनाव प्रक्रिया में भाग लें।

अब कांग्रेस भी पूरी तरह सक्रिय

जिला परिषद में भाजपा विचारधारा के आजाद जीते तीन जिप सदस्यों को मिलाकर बहुमत है, लेकिन भाजपा सामजस्य नहीं बैठा पा रही है। ऐसे में अब कांग्रेस सक्रिय हो गई है। राजनीतिक सूत्रों की मानें तो कांग्रेस पार्टी के लोग जिला परिषद में भाजपा का खेल न बनें इसके लिए कांग्रेस ने अब आजाद को अध्यक्ष की कुर्सी देकर अपना खेल बनाना आरंभ कर दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें