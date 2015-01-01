पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:शपनील में पानी का संकट गहराया

कुल्लू14 घंटे पहले
  • जल शक्ति विभाग को शिकायत करने के बाद भी नहीं आ रहा है पानी

जिला कुल्लू के बंजार उपमंडल के अंतर्गत आती कलवारी पंचायत के शपनील में पानी का संकट गहराया हुआ है। जिस कारण लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। लोगों की माने तो उन्हें नाले से पानी लाकर पीने को मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है। उनकी माने तो पीने के साथ साथ मवेशियों के लिए भी नाले से पानी ढोकर लाना पड़ रहा है जिस कारण उनका सारा समय पानी लाने में ही बीत रहा है और दूसरे काम करने के लिए उनके पास समय नहीं बच पा रहा है।

ग्रामीण परस राम, हरीश, तेजेंद्र आदि का कहना है कि पानी की समस्या को लेकर जल शक्ति विभाग को भी सूचना दी है लेकिन विभाग ने अभी तक उनकी पानी की समस्या को दूर नहीं किया है। उनका कहना है कि विभाग के ढीले रवैये का खमियाजा लोगों को भुगतना पड़ रहा है। उनकी माने तो इस गांव में दो सौ से अधिक लोग रहते हैं लेकिन पानी उपलब्ध न होने के कारण उन्हें भारी परेशानी झेलनी पड़ रही है। उन्होंने विभाग से मांग की है कि उनके गांव को पानी की सप्लाई सुचारू की जाए ताकि लोगों को किसी तरह की परेशानी का सामना न करना पडे़। उन्होंने बताया कि सर्दियों के मौसम में उन्हें अक्सर पानी की समस्या झेलनी पड़ती है और विभाग उनकी इस समस्या को गंभीरत से नहीं लेता है।

ऐसे में उन्होंने जिला प्रशासन से भी मांग की है कि जल शक्ति विभाग के अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों को दिशा निर्देश देकर उनके गांव के लिए पानी की सप्लाई सुचारू करवाया जाए ताकि लोगों को किसी तरह की परेशानी का सामना न करना पडे़। ग्रामीणों की माने तो विभाग को सर्दियों के दिनों में लोगों की पानी की समस्या को गंभीरता से लेना चाहिए और लोगों को पानी उपलब्ध करवाना चाहिए।

