विवाद:परिवार में लड़ाई झगड़े के मामले में क्राॅस एफआईआर दर्ज

नालागढ़2 घंटे पहले
गांव अंबवाला में एक परिवार में लड़ाई झगड़े के मामले में क्राॅस एफआईआर हुई। जानकारी के अऩुसार रविनंदन शर्मा पुत्र सुंदर लाल निवासी अम्बवाला ने शिकायत में कहा कि मनोज कुमार, राजेश, दिनेश, नरेश कुमार, यशपाल, चन्द्रमणी व पंकज ने घर में आकर मारपीट की ।

वहीं दूसरे गुट मनोज कुमार पुत्र भगत राम गांव अम्बवाला ने बताया कि जब वह परिवार के साथ घर पर था तो शाम के समय इसका चाचा रविनंदन शर्मा अपने बेटे अजय शर्मा, दामाद संजीव शर्मा व 20–25 अन्य लड़को के साथ घर में आया और इनके घर आते ही रविनन्दन शर्मा व अजय शर्मा इनके साथ गाली गलौच और धमकियां देने लगा।

जब समझाने का प्रयास किया तो रविनन्दन शर्मा, अजय, संजीव शर्मा और मुकेश न के अलावा अन्य लोगों ने मारपीट शुरू कर दी।

