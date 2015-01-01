पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्त निर्देश:नो मास्क-नो सर्विस सुनिश्चित करें दुकानदार: एसडीएम

नालागढ़2 घंटे पहले
त्यौहारी सीजन में कोरोना संक्रमण के संभावित खतरे के दृष्टिगत उपमंडल प्रशासन नालागढ़ की ओर से निरंतर क्षेत्रवासियों को जागरुक किया जा रहा है। इस कड़ी में मंगलवार को जागरूकता वाहन द्वारा नालागढ़, पीरस्थान, खेड़ा, किशनपुरा, कृपालपुर, बागबानियां, खरूनी, भुड्ड, साईं रोड बद्दी, मानपुरा, वर्धमान चौक व सब्जी मंडी सहित बीबीएन औद्योगिक क्षेत्र के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों व औद्योगिक कस्बों में आमजन से कोरोना से बचाव व रोकथाम के लिए आवश्यक कदम उठाने की अपील की।

बाजारों व सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर सामाजिक दूरी बनाए रखने और मास्क का प्रयोग करने की अपील की गई। इस अवसर पर एसडीम नालागढ़ महेंद्र पाल गुर्जर ने कहा कि इन दिनों देखने को मिल रहा है कि बाजारों में कई दुकानदार, रेहड़ी-फहड़ी और ग्राहक इत्यादि मास्क का प्रयोग नहीं कर रहे हैं जिससे कोरोना संक्रमण के फैलने का खतरा बढ़ रहा है।

जबकि कोविड-19 से बचाव व इसकी रोकथाम के लिए नियमों की अनुपालना सुनिश्चित करना व करवाना प्रत्येक व्यक्ति का दायित्व है। उन्होंने कहा कि दुकानदारों, व्यवसायिक संस्थानों के मालिक और रेहड़ी-फहड़ी वालों के बिना मास्क के पाए जाने पर चालान काटा जाएगा।

उन्होंने बताया कि उपमंडल में सभी तहसीलदार और नायब तहसीलदार को भी बाजारों का दौरा करने और सुरक्षा नियमों का उल्लंघन पाए जाने पर नियमानुसार कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए गए है।

