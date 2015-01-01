पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना का गलत फायदा:11 हजार 388 किसानाें ने पीएम किसान याेजना के 11.95 कराेड़ रुपए धाेखाधड़ी से हासिल किए

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • उपायुक्ताेें काे रिकवरी करने के जारी किए आदेश, हर सप्ताह मांगी प्राेगेस रिपाेर्ट

प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान नीधी याेजना में बड़ा फर्जीवाड़ा सामने आया है। प्रदेश में इनकम टैक्स के दायरे में आने वाले 11 हजार 388 किसानाें ने इस याेजना के तहत 11 कराेड़ 95 लाख रुपए से अधिक की रकम धाेखे से प्राप्त की है। इस बात का खुलासा आय कर डाटा के साथ मिलान करने पर सामने आया है।

मामला सरकार के ध्यान में आने के बाद अब राजस्व विभाग ने इस रकम की वसूली के लिए उपायुक्तों को पत्र लिख कर रिकवारी के आदेशजारी कर दिए है। अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव आरडी धीमान ने सभी उपायुक्तों को पत्र लिख कर समयबद्ध तरीके से रिकवरी कर उसकी हर सप्ताह की प्राेग्रेस रिपाेर्ट भेजने काे कहा है। साथ ही उन्हाेंने भविष्य में पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि के आवेदकों की पात्रता सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश भी दिए गए हैं।

नौकरी पेशा लोगों ने भी पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि की रकम को हजम किया: केंद्र ने पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि का लाभ लेने वाले किसानों के लिए पात्रता की शर्तों को तय किया है। आयकर का भुगतान करने वाले इस राशि को पाने के हकदार नहीं होंगे। मगर प्रदेश के सभी जिलों में आय कर का भुगतान करने वाले नौकरी पेशा लोगों ने भी पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि की रकम को डकार लिया।

बिलासपुर जिला में 1012, चंबा 391, हमीरपुर 915, कंगड़ा 2409, किन्नौर 51, लाहौल स्पीति 33, कुल्लू 753, मंडी 1889, शिमला 672 , सिरमौर 522, सोलन 1498 तथा ऊना जिला में 1243 आयकर दाताओं ने इस याेजना का अनुचित लाभ उउठाते हुए कुल 11 करोड़ 95 लाख 22 हजार की रकम डकारी है।

चार जिलाें में शुरू हुआ रिकवरी अभियान
पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि की राशि पाने वाले अपात्र किसानों में से 161 किसानों ने इस रकम को लौटा दिया है। इन किसानाें से अभी तक 17 लाख 82 हजार की राशि रिकवरी की जा चुकी है। यह रिकवरी अभियान कांगड़ा, हमीरपुर, ऊना, शिमला और सिरमाैर में शुरू किया गया है।

इस राशि की वसूली के लिए अपात्र किसानाें के सबंधित बैंकाें काे ऐसे अपात्र किसानाें से उनके उसी बैंक खातें से वसूली सुनिश्चित करने काे कहा है जिस बैंक खाते में राशि का गलत भुगतान हुआ है।

सभी किसान इनकम टैक्स के दायरे में आते हैं...

प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधी याेजना के तहत इनकम टैक्स के दायरे में आने वाले 11 हजार 388 किसानाें ने गलत तरीके से 11 कराेड़ से अधिक की राशि प्राप्त की है। इन सब किसानाें से रिकवरी करने के लिए सभी उपायुक्ताें काे निर्देश जारी कर दिए है और उनसे इस संबंध में हर हफ्ते की प्राेग्रेस रिपाेर्ट देने काे कहा है।
-आरडी धीमान, अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव राजस्व

